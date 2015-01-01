पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम:109 उद्यमियों से 55.20 लाख टैक्स मिला, अब सेक्टर-25 में भी लगेगा कैंप

पानीपत20 मिनट पहले
शिविर में पहुंचे उद्यमी और अधिकारी।
  • प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स रिकवर करने के लिए नगर निगम ने सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 में लगाया दूसरी बार कैंप
  • 31 दिसंबर तक ले सकते हैं छूट का लाभ

प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स रिकवर करने के लिए नगर निगम ने सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 में दूसरी बार कैंप लगाया। इस बार पहले से भी अच्छा रिस्पांस मिला। 109 उद्यमियों ने 55.20 लाख रुपए जमा कराए। नगर निगम अब औद्योगिक सेक्टर-25 पार्ट-1 व 2 एरिया में भी कैंप लगाया जाएगा। इस बीच कॉलोनियों में बिल बांटने की तैयारी चल रही है। उम्मीद है कि अगले सप्ताह से कॉलोनियों में कैंप लगाए जाएंगे, ताकि लोगों को 31 दिसंबर तक मिलने वाली छूट का लाभ मिल सके।

बुधवार को सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 के प्लॉट नंबर 63 स्थित इंडस्ट्री में नगर निगम के टैक्स सुपरिंटेंडेंट चंचल भान, अमित कुमार, तुषार, पूजा सहित अन्य कर्मचारियों की टीम ने कैंप लगाया। एक कर्मचारी नक्शा के आधार पर ऑनलाइन बिल जारी कर रहे थे। इसके अलावा दो स्टाफ रजिस्टर सहित अन्य रिकॉर्ड के साथ बैठे थे। मौके पर ही बिल निकालकर कैश लिया गया। कैंप में अगर किसी को गलत बिल की शिकायत थी तो उनका बिल ठीक नहीं किया गया। इस बारे में सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 एसोसिएशन के प्रधान विनीत शर्मा ने कहा कि एक साथ ही शिकायत संयुक्त कमिश्नर को देंगे। वहां से बिल ठीक किए जाएंगे। कैंप के दौरान प्रधान के साथ ही सचिव नरेश शर्मा, सीनियर सदस्य पुरुषोत्तम शर्मा, आरबी गुप्ता सहित अन्य उपस्थित रहे।

छूट के बाद पूरी राशि करवानी होगी जमा

अगर किसी काे लग रहा है कि उसे जो बिल मिला है वह गलत और ज्यादा है तो वह 31 दिसंबर तक मिलने वाली 25 फीसदी की छूट का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। लेकिन इसके लिए 25 फीसदी छूट के बाद की पूरी राशि जमा करानी होगी। शिकायत के बाद सर्वे होगा। अगर सर्वे में बिल गलत निकलता है तो वह बिल बाद में निगम एडजस्ट कर देगा। यानी कि उस खाते में एडवांस खड़ा कर देगा।

एक ही कॉलोनी, लेकिन रेट अलग-अलग

नरेश शर्मा ने बताया विराट नगर के प्लॉट नंबर 82 के लिए 0.75 रुपए प्रति वर्ग फीट के हिसाब से प्रॉपर्टी रेट लगाकर निगम ने बिल भेजा है। वहीं प्लॉट नंबर 83 में 3 रुपए प्रति वर्ग फीट के हिसाब से प्रॉपर्टी रेट लगाकर बिल भेजा है। निगम को ऐसी गलतियों को सुधारना होगा। अब हम ठीक कराने जाएं तो बेवजह परेशान किया जाएगा।

शहर की कॉलोनियों में कैंप लगाकर रेवेन्यू जेनरेट करने की जरूरत

नगर निगम को दो दिन के कैंप में ही करीब एक करोड़ रुपए मिले हैं। इससे पहले शनिवार को पहले दिन पहली बार ओल्ड इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया और सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 में कैंप लगाए गए। सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 में 69 उद्यमियों से 25.50 लाख और ओल्ड इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में 48 उद्यमियों से 16 लाख मिले थे। निगम को इसी तरह से शहर की कॉलोनियों में कैंप लगाकर रेवेन्यू जेनरेट करने की जरूरत है।

