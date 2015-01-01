पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:डाॅक्टर सहित 57 नए केस मिले, 59 ठीक हुए

पानीपत10 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • 9 हजार या इससे ज्यादा केसाें के मामले में पानीपत प्रदेश में 9वें नंबर पर

जिले में मंगलवार काे एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल के डॉक्टर समेत 57 नए केस मिले हैं। वहीं लगातार तीन दिनाें से हाे रही माैताें का सिलसिला मंगलवार काे थमा। 59 लाेग काेराेना से स्वस्थ भी हुए। मंगलवार काे 57 केस मिलते ही इस महीने में 1 हजार नए केसाें का आंकड़ा भी पार हाे गया। इसके अलावा जिले में 9 हजार केस भी पूरे हाे गए। 8001 से 9 हजार केस हाेने में 25 दिन लगे। जबकि 7 सेे 8 हजार केस हाेने में 35 दिन लगे थे।

यानी ये अंतिम हजार केस 40 की औसत से केस मिले हैं। जबकि अब माैतें भी बढ़ गई हैं। अक्टूबर में सिर्फ 14 लाेगाें की काेराेना से जान गई थी, जबकि नवंबर के 24 दिनाें में 19 लाेग काेराेना से जान गंवा चुके हैं। माैत का ग्राफ 5 माह में सबसे उच्चतर स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। 9 हजार या इससे ज्यादा केसाें के मामलें में पानीपत प्रदेश में 9वें नंबर पर है। लेकिन माैताें के मामलें में पानीपत 5वें नंबर पर है। जिले में अब तक 6 केस अनट्रेस भी हैं। जिले में अब तक 122 लाेगाें की माैत भी हाे चुकी है। जिले के कुल केसाें में से 8465 लाेगाें ने अब तक काेराेना काे हराया है।

जानिए, एक्टिव केस कहां एडमिट

जिले में कुल 461 केस एक्टिव है। ये कुल केसाें का 5.09 प्रतिशत है। जिले में सबसे ज्यादा अब मरीज हाेम आइसाेलेशन पर हैं। हाेम आइसाेलेशन पर 320 मरीज है। जाेकि कुल एक्टिव केसाें का 69.41 प्रतिशत है। वहीं 11 मरीज खानपुर में एडमिट हैं। ये बुजुर्ग हैं, या फिर गंभीर मरीज हैं। इसके अलावा प्राइवेट अस्पताल में 33 और सरकारी अस्पताल में 10 मरीज एडमिट हैं। 29 का बाहरी जिलाेें में इलाज चल रहा है।

