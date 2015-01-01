पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना के केस:कोरोना के 64 केस मिले, महिला की मौत, अब तक 120 गंवा चुके जान

पानीपत25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के डॉक्टर सैंपल लेने के लिए जांच करते हुए।
  • 485 केस एक्टिव, 299 लाेगाें का हाेम आइसाेलेशन में चल रहा इलाज
  • जिले में काेराेना के केसाें का आंकड़ा 8957 तक पहुंचा

जिले में रविवार काे फिर 50 से ज्यादा केस मिले। रविवार काे 4 साल की बच्ची सहित कुल 64 नए केस आए हैं। लगातार दूसरे दिन भी एक और माैत हुई। राणा माजरा वासी 67 वर्षीय महिला की माैत रविवार दाेपहर काे हुई। उनकी माैत कल्पना चावला मेडिकल कॉलेज करनाल में हुई है। माैताें का आंकड़ा भी 120 पर पहुंच गया है। कुल माैताें के मामले में 5वें नंबर पर पहुंच चुका है।

रविवार काे मिले 64 केस, इस महीने में चाैथी बार इतनी या इससे ज्यादा संख्या में केस मिले हैं। काेराेना अब खतरनाक स्थिति में आता जा रहा है। डाॅक्टर पहले ही काेराेना की दूसरी लहर की आंशका जता चुके हैं, जाे सच भी साबित हाे रही है। जिले में साेमवार काेराेना केसाें का आंकड़ा 9 हजार पर पहुंच सकता है। जिले में रविवार तक काेराेना केसाें का आंकड़ा 8957 तक पहुंच गया है। अब 9 हजार केस हाेने में सिर्फ 43 केसाें का अंतर बचा है। रविवार काे 42 लाेग काेराेना से ठीक भी हुए हैं। जिले में अब कुल केसाें में से 8346 केसाें की रिकवरी हाे चुकी है।

अभी तक पानीपत में कुल पॉजिटिव 8957 केसों में से 485 एक्टिव हैं। इनमें से सबसे ज्यादा 299 लाेगाें का इलाज हाेम आइसाेलेशन में चल रहा है। 6 केस अब तक अनट्रेस हैं। तीन दिन पहले ही सरकार से स्वास्थ्य विभाग काे आदेश मिले थे कि राेजाना 1 हजार सैंपल लेने हैं। यानी राेजाना 1 हजार सैंपल लेने का टारगेट रखा गया। लेकिन विभाग ने शुक्रवार काे ताे एक हजार सैंपल लिए। लेकिन शनिवार और रविवार काे अपना टारगेट पूरा ही नहीं कर पाया। शनिवार काे विभाग ने 825 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए और रविवार काे सिर्फ 486 सैंपल ही ले पाया।

जब जिले में लैब नहीं थी, तब भी सैंपलाें की रिपाेेर्ट 2 से 3 दिन मिल रही। जिले में लैब शुरू हाेने के बाद रिपाेर्ट अब भी लगातार 1 हजार से ज्यादा पेंडिंग चल रही है। रविवार शाम तक भी विभाग के पास 1469 लाेगाें की रिपाेर्ट पेंडिंग है। विभाग के अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि लैब में राेजाना 800 से 900 सैंपल निकाल रहे हैं। सीएमओ डाॅ. संतलाल ने कहा कि साेमवार से 1 हजार सैंपल लिए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें