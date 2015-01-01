पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जहरीला शराब का कहर:जहरीली शराब से अब तक 8 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि, ठेकेदार गिरफ्तार

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • शराब ठेके और निजामपुर गांव स्थित एल-वन गोदाम से लिए गए शराब के सैंपल
  • धनसोली की सोनिया नंगला पार के ठेके से लाई थी जहरीली शराब

जहरीली शराब से शुक्रवार को 3 और मौतों की पुष्टि होने से आंकड़ा 8 पर पहुंच गया। 70 साल के इंद्र सिंह ने गुरुवार रात दम तोड़ दिया। दो दिन पहले मरे नंगला पार गांव के मेहर सिंह और सुशील की भी मौत जहरीली शराब से ही हुई थी। अब भी 3 लोगों की हालत नाजुक है, दो को दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। वहीं, डीएसपी सतीश कुमार वत्स ने बताया कि 8 मौत के मामले में सनौली थाने में 4 केस दर्ज कर दो लोग गिरफ्तार किए हैं।

गुरुवार को गिरफ्तार धनसोली निवासी अवैध शराब विक्रेता सोनिया को जेल भेज दिया। वह नंगला पार स्थित शराब ठेके से ही जहरीली शराब लाई थी। ठेकेदार उसे शराब देकर जाता था। शुक्रवार को ठेकेदार बराना निवासी संदीप पुत्र सतबीर काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसने भी शराब ठेके से लोगों को जहरीली शराब बेची है। इससे नंगला पार के दो लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि हुई है। पुलिस ने आबकारी विभाग के साथ मिलकर जांच की। वहां 5 पेटी रसीले संतरा की मिली। पुलिस ने शराब ठेके के अलावा निजामपुर स्थित एल-वन शराब गोदाम से भी सैंपल लिए हैं।

शराब के कारण कभी नौकरी छोड़ी, अब जिंदगी साथ छोड़ गई

जहरीली शराब से 70 साल के इंद्र सिंह की मौत हो गई। शराब के कारण कभी इंद्र सिंह ने जेबीटी की नौकरी तक छोड़ दी थी। अब जिंदगी साथ छोड़ गई। गुरुवार सुबह ही इंद्र सिंह की तबीयत बिगड़ी थी। पहले हैदराबादी अस्पताल फिर पार्क अस्पताल ले गए थे। गुरुवार देर रात मौत हो गई। परिवार में तीन बेटे हैं। बेटे तेजवीर ने केस दर्ज कराया है।

पिता के अंतिम संस्कार के बाद बेटे ने केस दर्ज कराया

नंगला पार डेरा निवासी 50 वर्षीय मेहर सिंह पुत्र पीरूराम की मंगलवार रात मौत हो हुई। बेटे अंकित ने शिकायत दी कि पिता ने 3 नवंबर को नंगला पार के शराब ठेके से देसी शराब लेकर पी थी। फिर तबीयत खराब हो गई। निजी अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। मेहर सिंह दिहाड़ी मजदूरी करता था। उसकी दो बेटी और 3 बेटे हैं।

बीमार ने बताया तब पता चला कि जहरीली शराब से हुई मौत

नंगला पार के 35 वर्षीय सुशील उर्फ काला पुत्र सत्यनारायण की बुधवार सुबह मौत हो गई। परिजनों को पहले लगा कि सुशील खेत में बिजाई करने गया था, वहां उसे दवा चढ़ गई, इसलिए उसकी मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने संस्कार कर दिया। अब गांव के ही इंदर पुत्र जयसिंह ने पुलिस को बयान दिए कि वह सुशील के साथ शराब खरीदने के लिए नंगला पार ठेके पर गया था। जहां दोनों ने देसी शराब ली और दोनों ने एक साथ पी। इससे इंदर की तबीयत शराब हुई और उसे कम दिखाई देने लगा। उसने कहा कि सुशील की मौत जहरीली शराब पीने से हुई है। सनौली थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया। सुशील के छोटे-छोटे दो बेटे हैं। उधर, धनसौली गांव के ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सरपंच पद के चुनाव की तैयारी में कई लोग जुटे हैं और वे अपना वोट बैंक बनाने के लिए लोगों को फ्री में ही शराब पिला रहे हैं। सरपंच पद का एक उम्मीदवार तो लोगों को पर्ची देकर महिला के पास भेजता था। महिला पर्ची लेकर लोगों को फ्री में ही शराब बोतल दे देती थी।

जहरीली शराब पीने से दो बीमारों को दिखना कम हुआ

जहरीला शराब से नंगला पार के इंदर व झांबा निवासी रमेश मिस्त्री और धनसाेली के रत्न की हालत नाजुक है। रमेश को गुरुवार को डिस्चार्ज किया था, तबीयत बिगड़ने पर शुक्रवार को अस्पताल लाना पड़ा। रमेश और इंदर को कम दिखाई दे रहा है। इंदर और रमेश की आर्थिक हालत ठीक नहीं है। परिजन निजी अस्पताल से उन्हें सरकारी में भर्ती कराएंगे।

