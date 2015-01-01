पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संकट:एसपी दफ्तर के दो कर्मचारियों समेत 89 कोविड-19 केस मिले, सेक्टर-24 की महिला की मौत

पानीपत13 घंटे पहले
शहर के बस स्टैंड के बाहर।
  • एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 26 केस सौंदापुर चाैक से मिले, सेक्टर-24 की 76 वर्षीय महिला की माैत
  • जिले में कुल केसाें का आंकड़ा 8784 पर पहुंचा, 8211 की हाे चुकी रिकवरी, अबतक 118 मौतें हुईं

जिले में काेराेना फिर तेजी पकड़ गया है। पाॅजिटिव केस दाेगुने हो चुके हैं। गुरुवार काे भी जिले में 59 दिनाें में बाद सबसे ज्यादा 89 केस मिले हैं। इससे पहले 19 सितंबर काे 123 केस मिले थे। गुरुवार काे मिले केसाें में एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 26 केस सौदापुर चाैक से मिले हैं, जहां दाे दिन पहले ही जांच कैंप लगाया गया था। वहीं एसपी दफ्तर के दो कर्मचारी भी संक्रमित मिले हैं।

जिले में दीपावली वाले दिन से लेकर पिछले 6 दिनाें में औसतन 48 से ज्यादा केस मिले हैं। 14 से 19 नवंबर तक जिले में 291 लाेग पाॅजिटिव हाे चुके हैं। 20 और 21 नवंबर काे छठ पूजा उत्सव भी है। इस दाैरान अंसध राेड और एनएफएल स्थित माइनराें पर लाखाें लाेग पूजा के लिए जुटेंगे। ऐसे में प्रशासन के लिए भीड़ काे कंट्राेल करना और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करवाना बड़ा चुनाैती का कार्य हाेगा।

अब देखना हाेगा की प्रशासन कैसे इसे लागू करवाएंगे। गुरुवार काे सेक्टर-24 की 76 वर्षीय महिला की माैत भी हुई है। 4 दिनाें में 7 लाेग काेराेना से जान गंवा चुके हैं। पानीपत कुल माैतें के मामले में अंबाला काे पीछे छाेड़ 5वें नंबर पर आ गया है। जिले में कुल माैताें का आंकड़ा अब 118 पर पहुंच गया है। जिले में कुल केसाें का आंकड़ा 8784 पर पहुंच चुका है। इनमें से 8211 लाेगाें की रिकवरी हाे चुकी है। जिले में अब 449 एक्टिव केस हाे गए हैं।

जिले में अक्टूबर के मुकाबले नंबर में केस बढ़ने के कारण सरकार और प्रशासन का अलर्ट हाे गया है। सरकार नेे गुरुवार काे स्वास्थ्य विभाग काे सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने के आदेश दिए हैं। गांवाें, स्कूलाें व अस्पतालाें सहित अन्य जगहाें पर सैंपलिंग कैंप लगाने के आदेश दिए हैं। जिले में इस समय माेबाइल हेल्थ टीम सैंपल ले रही हैं। जिला प्रशासन ने हर राेज 1 हजार सैंपलिंग का टारगेट रखा है। शुक्रवार काे बापाैली एरिया से सरकारी स्कूलाें में सैंपलिंग कैंप लगाने का शेड्यूल भी बनाया जाएगा। अब बच्चाें की सैंपलिंग करने पर भी फाेकस किया जाएगा। वहीं टीमाें काे मास्क न लगाने वाले लाेगाें के चालान करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। आट्टा और किवाणा में 110 बच्चाें के सैंपल लिए गए हैं।

