शर्मनाक:थाने के गेट पर रेप पीड़िता से मारपीट में 6 पर केस दर्ज

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।

मॉडल टाउन थाने के बाहर मारपीट करने पर पुलिस ने आरोपी जीजा सहित छह के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। पीड़िता ने बताया कि उसके जीजा ने उसके साथ दो बार घर आकर रेप किया था। इस मामले में उसने मॉडल टाउन थाने में केस दर्ज करा दिया था। सोमवार दोपहर को वह अपनी मां के साथ थाने आई थी। थाने के गेट पर मिले आरोपी और उसके साथ आई महिलाओं ने उसके साथ मारपीट की। उसकी बहन ने बचाने का प्रयास किया तो उसे भी पीटा। जांच अधिकारी मंजू ने बताया कि केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

टैंकर ने बाइक सवार काे राैंदा, माैत

जीटी राेड पर साेमवार रात काे कैंटर ने बाइक सवार युवक काे राैंद दिया। युवक की माैत हाे गई। गांव ऊझा के रहने वाले राजकुमार ने थाना सेक्टर- 29 में शिकायत दी। बताया कि उनके तीन बच्चे थे। बड़ा बेटा सोनू साेमवार रात करीब 9 बजे बाइक लेकर टेक्सटाइल वर्ल्ड फैक्ट्री में काम करने के लिए गया था। वह जीटी राेड स्थित महाराजा अग्रसेन फैक्ट्री के पास पहुंचा ही था कि तभी सिवाह की तरफ से आए टैंकर ने सोनू को रौंद दिया।

हादसे में वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। चालक टैंकर को भगा ले गया। राहगीरों ने उसे सिविल अस्पताल में पहुंचाया। वहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। ईएएसआई श्रीभगवान ने बताया कि केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस का कहना है कि टैंकर चालक का पता लगाया जा रहा है।

