सुसाइड केस:नहर में डूबे राजेश के बड़े भाई का आरोप, तलाशी के लिए प्रशासन ने नहीं की मदद

पानीपत2 दिन पहले
राजेश का शव मिलने के बाद पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।
  • सुरेंद्र ने बताया- गुरुवार को गोताखोरों को दो हजार रुपए दिए तो तलाश शुरू की, नहर में पानी न छोड़ दे, इसलिए वहां भी बैठाए अपने आदमी

डिपो होल्डर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान राजेश शर्मा के बड़े भाई सुरेंद्र शर्मा उर्फ पप्पू ने कहा कि प्रशासन की ओर से तलाशी के लिए कोई मदद नहीं मिली। गुरुवार को भी 8 गोताखोरों काे 2000 रुपए दिए तो तलाश किया। शुक्रवार को वे लोग कह रहे थे कि हमारी विभाग में भर्ती कराओ तो तलाश करेंगे। सुरेंद्र ने कहा कि इसके बाद हमने गांव के युवाओं को तलाशी में लगाया।

नहर में पानी न छोड़ दे, इसलिए बैठाए अपने आदमी

सुरेंद्र ने बताया कि सुबह 10 बजे के करीब बिंझौल के पास नहर के फाटक खोल दिए गए। फिर से फाटक बंद करवाकर अपने दो लोगों को रखवाली की जिम्मेदारी दे दी। डिकाडला के सुरेंद्र ने बताया कि फाटक की रखवाली में लगे हैं।

बच्चों को छोड़कर चले गए राजेश

राक्सेड़ा गांव निवासी 40 वर्षीय राजेश शर्मा यहां किशनपुरा में रहते थे और डिपो होल्डर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान थे। पत्नी प्रमिला हाउसवाइफ हैं। उनके 3 बेटे आशीष (20), निशांत (18) और अंशुल (13) व एक बेटी नेहा (16) है। आशीष बीए फाइनल ईयर, नेहा लॉ की स्टूडेंट है। राजेश 5 भाई-बहनों में सबसे छोटा था। उसके बड़े भाई सतीश और बहन दर्शना की मौत हो चुकी है।

