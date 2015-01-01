पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरीश सुसाइड केस:आरोपी एसपी मनीषा पहुंची दफ्तर, विधायक विज ने सीएम से की लाठीचार्ज की शिकायत, बोले-पुलिस ने दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा

पानीपत9 घंटे पहले
पानीपत में पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा के शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवाती पुलिस टीम।
  • एसआईटी चीफ खिरवार ने कहा- सभी आरोपियों के बयान जल्द लिए जाएंगे

भाजपा नेता पार्षद हरीश शर्मा के सुसाइड करने के मामले में नामजद आरोपी एसपी मनीषा चौधरी मंगलवार को ऑफिस पहुंची और उन्होंने कामकाज संभाला। उधर, रविवार को लोगों पर किए लाठीचार्ज के मुदद्े पर शहरी विधायक सीएम मनोहर लाल से मिले। उन्होंने सीएम को पूरे मामले से अवगत कराया। एसआईटी चीफ खिरवार ने कहा कि उन्होंने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

केस में नामजद सभी आरोपियों से जल्द ही बयान लिए जाएंगे। साथ ही पीड़ित पक्ष से भी सप्लीमेंटरी बयान लेंगे। जांच में जो फैक्ट सामने जाएंगे, उसके अनुसार आगामी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एसआईटी ने खिरवार के अलावा रोहतक एसपी राहुल शर्मा और गोहाना एएसपी उदय सिंह मीणा शामिल हैं। बुधवार को एसआईटी अंजलि के बयान और जांच के लिए पानीपत आ सकती है। वहीं जीटी रोड जाम करने का केस दर्ज होने के बाद तहसील कैंप के लोग फिर से परेशान हो गए हैं।

मंगलवार सुबह हरीश की बेटी पार्षद अंजलि शर्मा ने रोहतक सांसद अरविंद शर्मा और पूर्व परिवहन मंत्री कृष्णलाल पंवार को फोन कर कहा कि हम पर अभी भी प्रताड़ना जारी है। सांसद शर्मा ने भरोसा दिया कि इस मामले में वे सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर से बात करेंगे, परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं। अंजलि ने दोनों को बताया कि अब तक उनके सप्लीमेंटरी बयान भी नहीं लिए गए। बाद में एसआईटी चीफ रोहतक रेंज एडीजीपी संदीप खिरवार से भी अंजलि ने बात की। तब खिरवार ने उनसे कहा कि पानीपत आकर सप्लीमेंटरी बयान लिए जाएंगे।

पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार डीजीपी ने अभी एसआईटी को मॉडल टाउन थाने में दर्ज आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने के मामले की जांच सौंपी है। जाम लगाने वाले केस की भी जांच एसआईटी को दिए जाने की चर्चा है। हालांकि अभी इसके ऑर्डर जारी नहीं हुए हैं। पुलिस सूत्रों की माने तो पुलिस के बड़े अधिकारी मौखिक रूप से यह कह चुके हैं, एक-दो दिन में इसके ऑर्डर भी हाे जाएंगे। जीटी रोड जाम करने का अज्ञात लोगों पर केस दर्ज किया गया है। वहीं आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का केस एसपी मनीषा चौधरी, तहसील कैंप चौकी के तत्कालीन इंचार्ज बलजीत सिंह और चौकी के एसआई महाबीर के खिलाफ दर्ज है।

दोनों मामलों की एफआईआर नहीं की गई ऑनलाइन

आज ओपी धनखड़ आएंगे पूर्व पार्षद के घर

भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओपी धनखड़ बुधवार को हरीश शर्मा के परिजनों को सांत्वना देने आ रहे हैं। अंजलि शर्मा ने बताया कि दोपहर 12 बजे प्रदेश अध्यक्ष आएंगे। उन्हें भी अपनी समस्या बताएंगे। समालखा से भाजपा नेता शशिकांत कौशिक भी मंगलवार को सांत्वना देने पहुंचे थे।

