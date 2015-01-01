पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कवायद:एसई बोले-सीवर के लिए 1 माह बाद फिर सड़क खुदेगी, सेक्टर-29 बाइपास के बड़े गड्ढे ही भरे जा रहे

पानीपत35 मिनट पहले
पानीपत. शाम बाग गार्डन के पास मरम्मत करती निगम की टीम।

सेक्टर-29 बाइपास की टाइलों से मरम्मत तो चल रही है, लेकिन सिर्फ बड़े गड्ढे ही भरे जा रहे हैं। वह भी शाम बाग से जीटी रोड की ओर डिवाइडर किनारे की लेन की। सड़क के शेष हिस्से की स्थिति खराब है। नगर निगम कमिश्नर डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने 3 दिसंबर को दौरा करने के दौरान अफसरों से कहा था कि पूरी सड़क समतल होनी चाहिए। मरम्मत की रफ्तार भी बहुत धीमी है। पिछले चार दिनों से मरम्मत चल रही है। सज्जन चौक पर मरम्मत तो की गई है, लेकिन आधे-अधूरे मन से। बाइपास से सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-1 की ओर जाने वाले मोड़ पर पूरी सड़क टूटी पड़ी है। यहां पर कुछ हिस्सों में ही टाइलें लगाई गई हैं।

इन पाॅइंट पर ठीक करने की जरूरत

सेक्टर-25 पार्ट-2 व सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 के बीच चौराहा, जहां पर शराब ठेका है। सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 की ओर जाने वाली मुख्य रोड को ठीक करने की जरूरत है। राज विलास गार्डन मोड़ और कृष्णा गार्डन मोड़ पर बने गड्ढे को भरने की जरूरत है। इंडो फार्म हाउस के पास भी मरम्मत की जरूरत है। यहां पर सीवर लाइन धंसने से सड़क टूटी थी।

प्रयास है कि बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे भरे जाएं : एसई

चूंकि एक माह बाद फिर से यह सड़क टूटेगी। क्योंकि, सीवर लाइन डाली जानी है। अभी प्रयास है कि बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे भरे जाएं, साथ ही छोटे गड्ढे को समतल किया जाए। सज्जन चौक के पास टाइल बिछाने में दिक्कत आ रही है। कंक्रीट भी डालने के लिए ट्रैफिक रोकना पड़ेगा। जो बेहतर होगा, वह किया जाएगा। -रमेश शर्मा, एसई, नगर निगम।

