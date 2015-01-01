पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:प्रदेश में 49 दिन बाद फिर एक दिन में 2200 से ज्यादा नए मरीज मिले

पानीपत36 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • गुड़गांव में सर्वाधिक 704 मरीज मिले
  • 24 घंटे में 18 लोगों की मौत हुई

प्रदेश में शुक्रवार को 49 दिन बाद फिर से कोरोना के 2200 से अधिक नए मरीज मिले हैं। इससे पहले 19 सितंबर को एक दिन में 2200 से ज्यादा केस सामने आए थे। शुक्रवार को 2252 नए मरीज मिले। इनमें गुड़गांव में अब तक के सर्वाधिक 704 नए केस मिले। यह राज्य के किसी एक जिले में सबसे ज्यादा आंकड़ा हैं।

फरीदाबाद में 452 व हिसार में 208 नए मरीज मिले। अब कुल 178826 संक्रमित हो गए हैं। 24 घंटे में 18 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इससे मृतकों की कुल संख्या 1918 पहुंच गई। एक दिन में 1533 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। अब तक 161176 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 15732 हो गई है।

देश में रिकवरी दर 92.4%

देश में कोरोना मरीजों से मौतों का आंकड़ा सवा लाख के पार हो गया। 24 घंटे में 573 मौतें हुई। 34वें दिन भी नए मरीजों से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हुए। अब तक 84,59,361 लोग संक्रमित हुए, जिनमें से 78,16,730 ठीक भी हो चुके हैं। इसी के साथ रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 92.40% हो गया।

