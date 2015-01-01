पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जी लेटर पर प्लॉट अलॉट का मामला:प्रशासक के निर्देश के 5 माह बाद ईओ ने पटवारी कर्मबीर पर केस दर्ज करने की थाने में दी शिकायत

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) के मुख्य प्रशासक ऑफिस पंचकूला के डिप्टी सुपरिंटेंडेंट के फर्जी लेटर पर यहां के तत्कालीन पटवारी कर्मबीर ने इंडस्ट्रियल सेक्टर-28 (सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 के अपोजिट लेफ्ट में) में 800 वर्ग मीटर का एक प्लॉट अलॉट करवा दिया। यह प्लॉट न्यू हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी के चंद्रभान के नाम कराकर विभाग को करीब 2 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान पहुंचाया गया। बड़ी बात यह है कि फर्जीवाड़ा साबित होने के बाद रोहतक के प्रशासक ने 9 दिसंबर 2019 को कर्मबीर को सस्पेंड कर दिया। इसके बाद जून 2020 में प्रशासक ने एस्टेट ऑफिसर पानीपत को कर्मबीर और चंद्रभान के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराने का निर्देश दिया था। अब 5 माह के बाद ईओ ने दोनों के खिलाफ थाने में शिकायत दी है।

28 मार्च 2012 को जय गी ओवरसीज प्रा. लि. को सेक्टर-28 का प्लॉट नंबर 13 अलॉट किया गया। इसके बाद हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) पंचकूला मुख्य प्रशासक के ऑफिस के डिप्टी सुपरिंटेंडेंट के लेटर के आधार पर 30 अक्टूबर को प्लॉट नंबर 13 के साथ लगती 800 वर्ग मीटर जमीन न्यू हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी के चंद्रभान के नाम अलॉट कर दी गई। 1 दिसंबर 2015 को मुख्य प्रशासक की ओर से लेटर जारी कर बताया गया कि उसके ऑफिस से इस तरह का कोई लेटर जारी नहीं किया गया।

मुख्य प्रशासक ने डिप्टी सुपरिंटेंडेंट के नाम से जारी लेटर को फर्जी बताया साथ ही कहा कि एस्टेट ऑफिसर के कार्यालय में कार्यरत कर्मचारी से मिलीभगत करके यह लेटर जारी करवाया गया। प्रशासक ने जून में ही कर्मबीर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराने का निर्देश दिया था, लेकिन ईओ पानीपत को कर्मबीर के खिलाफ थाने में शिकायत देने में पांच माह लग गई। ईओ ने 16 नवंबर को किशनपुरा शिव नगर के मकान नंबर 471 निवासी कर्मबीर और न्यू हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी निवासी चंद्रभान के खिलाफ सेक्टर-13/17 में केस दर्ज कराने की शिकायत दी है।

फर्जीवाड़ा सामने आने के बाद फरीदाबाद के प्रशासक और पानीपत के एस्टेट ऑफिसर (ईओ) को जांच दी गई। प्रशासक ने 9 मार्च 2018 को चीफ अकाउंट ऑफिसर रघुबीर सिंह गहलावत, एआरओ रिटायर्ड अमरजीत बजाज और सुपरिंटेंडेंट सुनीता कोचर रिटायर्ड को जांच दी। जांच के आधार पर पटवारी के रूप में काम करने वाले फील्ड चौकीदार फर्जीवाड़ा में शामिल पाया गया। इसके बाद 9 दिसंबर 2019 रोहतक के प्रशासक ने कर्मबीर को सस्पेंड कर दिया। इसके बाद 9 जून 2020 को उसके खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराने का निर्देश दिया।

