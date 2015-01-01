पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रांसपोर्ट कारोबार चौपट:ऑल इंडिया मोटर ट्रांसपोर्ट ने मांगों को लेकर पीएम के नाम सौंपा ज्ञापन

पानीपत6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. मांग को लेकर पीएम के नाम एसडीएम को लघु सचिवालय में ज्ञापन सौंपते ऑल इंडिया मोटर ट्रांसपोर्ट कांग्रेस ईकाई के सदस्य।

ऑल इंडिया मोटर ट्रांसपोर्ट कांग्रेस की पानीपत ईकाई ने साेमवार काे पानीपत में पासिंग व्यवस्था करवाने, ऑनलाइन चालान की प्रथा बंद करने, आरटीए में अनुभवी स्टाफ लगाने की मांग को लेकर पीएम के नाम एसडीएम को लघु सचिवालय में ज्ञापन सौंपा। ईकाई के जिला प्रधान धर्मवीर मलिक ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के कारण पहले से ट्रांसपोर्ट कारोबार चौपट हो गया था। इसके बाद सरकार द्वारा लागू किए गए नए आदेशाें ने परेशान कर दिया है।

धर्मवीर मलिक ने बताया कि नए आदेशाें में राेहतक, पानीपत, झज्जर, सोनीपत और जींद जिले की गाड़ियों की पासिंग रोहतक में रखी गई है। पानीपत से अगर गाड़ी की पासिंग करवाने के लिए एक ट्रक को भेजा जाता है तो डीजल, टोल और ड्राइवर पर करीब 7 हजार रुपए आएगा।

ट्रांसपोर्टर इस खर्च की भरपाई कहां से करेगा। इसके बाद भी पानीपत की गाड़ियों की पासिंग सप्ताह में एक दिन शुक्रवार को रखी गई है। ऐसे में उनकी गाड़ियां एक सप्ताह तक खड़ी रहेंगी। इस आदेश को रद्द किया जाए। बताया कि आरटीए ऑफिस में जो नया स्टाफ लगाया गया है वो अनुभवी नहीं हैं। इस कारण कोई काम नहीं हो पा रहे हैं।

ऑनलाइन चालान की जो प्रथा सरकार ने लागू की है उससे आरटीओ उन्हें परेशान करते हैं। कार्यालय में बैठे-बैठे ही आरटीओ गाड़ी का चालान काट देता है। जब वह गाड़ी के कागज तैयार करवाने जाते हैं तो उन्हें इसकी जानकारी होती है।

अगर वो चालान अन्य स्टेट में किया गया तो उन्हें दो से तीन महीने उसे कटवाने में लग जाते हैं। मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के तहत पानीपत में ही ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस की जाए। जो फिलहाल कैथल और जींद में चल रही है। उसे बंद किया जाए।

ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में दो-दो फीट के गड्‌ढे हो गए हैं। गड्ढों में गाड़ी जाने से कमानी खराब हो जाती हैं। इस अवसर पर देवेंद्र मलिक, बिल्लू जागलान, धीरेंद्र मलिक, अशाेक गर्ग, पाल कादियान, कृष्ण त्यागी, प्रताप मलिक, जगदीश, रविंद्र, रामरतन, विनोद, रामकिशन, देविंद्र शर्मा, राजेश आदि मौजूद रहे।

