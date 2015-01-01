पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ बदमाश:किराना स्टोर से बादाम, काजू, किशमिश, गजक और 8400 रु. ले गए चोर

पानीपत3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।

काबड़ी रोड स्थित किराना स्टोर से चोर काजू, किशमिश, गजक, 8400 रुपए आदि सामान चोरी कर ले गए। शक्ति नगर के रहने वाले राजेंद्र शर्मा ने थाना मॉडल टाउन में शिकायत दी। बताया कि उनकी घर के पास गली नंबर 1 में किराने की दुकान है। रविवार रात को चोरों ने दुकान में चोरी कर घुस गए। अगले दिन सुबह वह दुकान खोलने पहुंचे तो घटना की जानकारी हुई।

राजेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि चोर दो किलो काजू, दो किलो बादाम, एक किलो घी के 8 डिब्बे, 35 पीस लाइटर, पर्स से 7200 रुपए, 1.5 किलो किशमिश, 4.5 किलो गजक, गल्ले से करीब 2200 रुपए, एक मोबाइल और 5 किलो चावल चोरी कर ले गए। चोर कागजात को रेलवे लाइन के किनारे फेंक कर भाग गए। पुलिस का कहना है कि केस दर्ज कर चोरों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस का कहना है कि जल्द से जल्द चोरी करने वाले आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।

हनुमार सभा में दान किए हुए रुपयों के बारे में पूछने पर की मारपीट, केस दर्ज

हनुमान सभा में दान किए 500 रुपए दान किए जाने के बारे में पूछने पर कुछ युवकों ने एक युवक के साथ मारपीट कर दी। बचाने आए परिजनों को भी पीटा। वीवर्स कॉलोनी के रहने वाले सागर रावल ने थाना मॉडल टाउन में शिकायत दी। बताया कि 25 अक्टूबर करीब शाम 7 बजे कालोनी में हनुमान सभा वाले पार्क में पहुंचा था। उसने सभा में 500 रुपए दान के रुपए विक्रम नामक युवक को दिए थे।

विक्रम ने यह रुपए हरिद्वार जाने के लिए मांगे थे। सभा के समाप्त होने पर उसने हरिद्वार जाने के लिए जाने वालों की लिस्ट देखी तो उसमें उसका नाम नहीं था। उसने विक्रम को टोका। इस पर विक्रम ने अपने साथी अमित पंडित, राजा, अमित त्यागी, दिप्ती और वकील के साथ मिलकर मारपीट की। विक्रम ने सिर पर लाठी मार दी। परिजनों ने बीच-बचाव कराने का प्रयास किया तो आरोपियों ने उन्हें भी पीटा। आसपास मौजूद लोगों ने उन्हें बचाया। आरोपी जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए भाग गए।

