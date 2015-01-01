पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अम्बेडकर की प्रतिमा हटा कब्जाई जमीन दिलाई वापस

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
इस प्रतिमा को पुलिस ने हटवा दिया है।

रेस्ट हाउस के पीछे स्थित किसान की जमीन पर कुछ लोगों ने कब्जा कर लिया था। जमीन पर डॉ. भीम राव अम्बेडकर की प्रतिमा को रखकर तार लगा दिए थे। पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने फोर्स की मौजूदगी में मंगलवार को जमीन को कब्जामुक्त करवाकर किसान को वापस सौंप दी। इस मामले में कृष्ण नगर, सावन पार्क के रहने वाले नलिन विज ने थाना शहर में शिकायत दी थी। बताया था कि वह किसान हैं।

उनकी 9 बीघे 15 बिस्वा कृषि भूमि जो लोक निर्माण विभाग के रेस्ट हाउस के पीछे है। उस पर पिछले 50 साल से वह खेती कर रहे हैं। 7 नवंबर की रात को पूर्व सरपंच सज्जन सिंह निवासी आसन, नरेश निवासी खटीक बस्ती, आजाद पूनिया, नेमपाल निवासी गांव काबड़ी, डीए ऑफिस में कार्यरत दलबीर रंगा व अन्य 100 लोगों ने उक्त जमीन पर कब्जा कर लिया है। वहां अम्बेडकर की प्रतिमा लगा दी है। उसके चारों ओर तार लगा दिए हैं। रविवार को उन्हें इसकी जानकारी हो गई। वह मौके पर पहुंचे और विरोध किया। इस पर आरोपियों ने उनके साथ मारपीट की। जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी।

एसएचओ थाना शहर योगेश कटारिया ने बताया कि सोमवार को ही इस मामले में केस दर्ज करा दिया था। जमीन काे प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में मंगलवार को कब्जा मुक्त करा दिया है। वहां रखी अम्बेडकर की प्रतिमा आदि सामान को हटा दिया गया है। जमीन को नलिन विज को सौंप दिया है। वहां फोर्स भी तैनात कर दिया है। ताकि कोई विवाद की स्थिति न बने।

