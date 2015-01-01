पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरीश शर्मा प्रकरण:अंजलि ने एसआईटी को सौंपी सीसीटीवी फुटेज, 47 मिनट में दिखा- 5 गाड़ियाें व सिविल वर्दी में पुलिस वालों ने हरीश के घर बाहर फैलाई दहशत

पानीपत2 दिन पहले
  • आज एनडीआरएफ की टीम करेगी तलाश

पुलिस प्रताड़ना से परेशान पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा के नहर में छलांग लगाने के मामले में शनिवार को पार्षद बेटी अंजलि शर्मा ने वॉर्ड नंबर 3 में रामनगर एरिया से 5 पाॅइंट से सीसीटीवी फुटेज एसआईटी को उपलब्ध करवाए। अंजलि ने कहा कि 47 मिनट के ही फुटेज में ही पुलिस का टेरर दिख रहा है। किस तरह से पांच-पांच गाड़ियां और सिविल ड्रेस में पुलिस वाले हमारे घर के आसपास दहशत फैला रहे हैं।

अंजलि ने एसपी मनीषा चौधरी की अब तक की वर्किंग पर भी संदेह जताया। जिस तहसील कैंप चौकी के इंचार्ज बलजीत मलिक के तबादले की शिकायत पर सितंबर से विवाद शुरू हुआ था, वहां हरनारायण को लगाने पर अंजलि ने विरोध किया तो एसपी ने 21 घंटे में ही तहसील कैंप चौकी के 3 इंचार्ज बदल दिए। बलजीत की जगह पहले हरनारायण, फिर हेमराज राणा और शनिवार दोपहर बाद जयबीर सिंह को चार्ज दे दिया। वहीं तीसरे दिन भी नहर में हरीश शर्मा का सुराग नहीं लगा। इसलिए रविवार से एनडीआरएफ की टीम उतारी जाएगी।

इस तरह बदले 3 इंचार्ज

  • शुक्रवार शाम 6:38 बजे चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत मलिक को सस्पेंड कर एसआई हरनारायण को दिया।
  • रात 9 बजे अंजलि ने एसआईटी के सामने हरनारायण को विरोध किया तो रात 12 बजे उनकाे हटा एएसआई हेमराज राणा को इंचार्ज बना दिया।
  • फिर शनिवार 4 बजे हेमराज को हटाकर एसआई जयबीर सिंह को अब चार्ज दिया।

नए चौकी इंचार्ज बोले पब्लिक के साथ मिलकर ईमानदारी से ड्यूटी करूंगा

सेक्टर 11-12 चौकी से एसआई जयबीर सिंह को तहसील कैंप चौकी में लगाया गया है। नए इंचार्ज सिंह ने कहा कि शनिवार दोपहर करीब 3 बजे उन्होंने पद संभाल लिया। पब्लिक के साथ मिलकर वह ईमानदारी से ड्यूटी करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि एरिया के लाेगों की सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस हर समय मौजूद है।

पटियाला से बुलाए गोताखोर, 15 किमी. तक खोजा, जलस्तर बढ़ने पर राेका काम

पानीपत म्यूजियम से समालखा के नामुंडा 15 किलोमीटर तक नहर में तलाशा गया। पटियाला से आए सिलेंडर वाले 4 गोताखोर भी लगे थे, लेकिन दोपहर 2 बजे तक उल्टी दिशा से पानी भरने लगा तो अभियान रोक दिया गया। इसके बाद से तो मूनक की ओर से भी नहर में पानी छोड़ दिया गया। हरीश शर्मा के सहयोगी विक्की शर्मा ने कहा कि अब तो पानी से बाहर आने का ही इंतजार किया जा रहा है। परिजनों ने प्रशासन पर तलाशी में ढीला रवैया अपनाने का आरोप लगाया है।

शहरी विधायक ने गृहमंत्री अनिल विज से की बातचीत, हरीश का जल्द पता लगाओ

गृहमंत्री अनिल विज ने कहा कि गोताखाेर तलाश नहीं पाए हैं। शहरी विधायक प्रमोद विज से बात हुई थी। जल्द से जल्द हरीश का पता लगाना है। इसलिए एनडीआरएफ को तलाशने की जिम्मेदारी दी है। रविवार को एनडीआरएफ तलाश में जुट जाएगी।

हरीश की पत्नी बोलीं...मेरा तो सबकुछ लुट गया

हरीश शर्मा की पत्नी प्रेम ने कहा कि 18 नवंबर की रात 9:15 बजे अंतिम बार बात हुई। फोन आया था कि कपड़े भेज दो। हमने भेज दिए। इसके बाद कोई फोन नहीं आया। कितनी भी परेशानी में हों, वे बाहर की बात घर में नहीं करते थे। गृहमंत्री से मिलकर आए थे तो कहा था कि सब कुछ ठीक हो गया, लेकिन पुलिस ने 18 की रात ऐसा आतंक फैलाया कि मेरा सब कुछ लुट गया।

भाई को कहा था- अब तुम्हें ही अंजलि की शादी करनी है

हरीश शर्मा के भाई सतीश शर्मा ने बताया कि 19 नवंबर की सुबह 7 बजे सीआईए वाले मुझे ढूंढ़ते हुए फतेहपुरी हनुमान मंदिर तक पहुंच गए। हरीश का फोन नहीं लग रहा था, इसके बाद मैं सोनू सलूजा के घर चला गया। उसकी पत्नी के फोन से बात हुई। 8:53 बजे अचानक से वीरेंद्र सोनी का फोन आया कि हरीश नहर पर है जान देने की बात कर रहा है। फिर तो मैं सोनू को लेकर स्कूटी से निकला। बस अड्डे के पास से रामलाल चौक तक तीन बार बात हुई। अंतिम बार यही कहा कि- बेटी की शादी करा देना। परिवार की जिम्मेदारी अब तेरी है। इसके बाद जो फोन काटा फिर नहीं उठाया।

रिटायर्ड आईजी राजपाल सिंह ने बताया पुलिस ने कहां क्या गलतियां कीं

हरीश शर्मा की शिकायत पर: अगर हरीश ने दो माह पहले एसपी को शिकायत दी थी कि एरिया में अवैध खुर्दे चल रहे हैं तो उसे सीनियर अफसर से वेरिफाई कराना चाहिए थे। अगर शिकायत गलत थी तो सिर्फ यह उचित नहीं कि पुलिस संतुष्ट होकर बैठ जाएं, बल्कि शिकायतकर्ता को संतुष्ट कराना चाहिए था।

केस पर: जिस चौकी इंचार्ज के खिलाफ हरीश शिकायत कर चुके थे। उसकी शिकायत पर सीधे केस दर्ज करना गलत है। एसएचओ को पहले वेरिफिकेशन करना चाहिए था।

एसपी पर: एसपी का फर्ज था कि चौकी इंचार्ज के खिलाफ शिकायत आ चुकी थी तो चौकी इंचार्ज के बयानों से उसी शिकायतकर्ता पर एफआईआर करना उचित नहीं था। एसपी संज्ञान ले लेतीं तो मामला इतना तूल न पकड़ता।

एसआईटी पर: सीबीआई में रहे हैं खिरवार, न्याय की पूरी उम्मीद। रोहतक रेंज एडीजीपी संदीप खिरवार बड़े सुलझे हुए व्यक्ति हैं और लंबे समय तक वे सीबीआई में रहे हैं। उनकी पब्लिक में इमेज इंसाफ की है। इस मामले में न्याय की पूरी उम्मीद है।

