क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट:आर्य क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने 93 रन से मैच जीतकर सीरीज में 2-0 की बनाई बढ़त

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. क्रिकेट मैच के दौरान खेते खिलाड़ी।

आर्य सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल ग्राउंड में पूजा आर्य सीरीज के दूसरे मैच काे आर्य क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने 93 रन से जीत लिया। टीम ने सीरीज में 2-0 की बढ़त भी हासिल कर ली। गुरुवार काे दूसरे मैच का टॉस विवेक सहगल ने करवाया। टाॅस जीत कर पूजा मॉडर्न स्कूल एकेडमी ने पहले गेंदबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। आर्य क्रिकेट एकेडमी के कप्तान अर्जुन शर्मा ने 79 रन 11 चौकाें और एक छक्के की मदद से बना लिए।

ओपनर बल्लेबाज विग्नेश मनचंदा ने 55 रन बनाए। 21 ओवर के अंदर 155 रन पहले विकेट की साझेदारी में बनाए गए। देवांश शर्मा ने 24 रन और देव कत्याल ने 20 रन का योगदान दिया। टीम ने 30 ओवर में 224 रन 7 विकेट खोकर बनाए। चिराग ने 3 विकेट झटक लिए। 225 रन का पीछा करते हुए पूजा मॉडर्न स्कूल एकेडमी की टीम 21 ओवर में केवल 131 रन बनाकर सिमट गई। इसमें ओपनर बल्लेबाज राहुल वर्मा ने 55 रन बनाए।

वहीं देवांश शर्मा ने 3 विकेट और समायरा सहगल ने दो विकेट लिए। बेस्ट बॉलर चिराग, बेस्ट बैट्समैन कप्तान अर्जुन शर्मा, मैन ऑफ द मैच देवांश शर्मा काे एक्सेल सोलर के चेयरमैन वैभव गोयल ने ट्रॉफी देकर सम्मानित किया। इस मौके पर पूजा मॉडर्न स्कूल के चेयरमैन विनोद सैनी, आर्य संस्था के मेम्बर गुलाब सिंह, देवेंद्र, मैच के अंपायर हिमांशु कोहली और हैप्पी सिंह आदि माैजूद रहे। काेच विक्रम नेहरा ने बताया कि तीसरा मैच शुक्रवार को खेला जाएगा।

