पहलवान जोड़ी की अनूठी शादी:बजरंग पूनिया और संगीता फौगाट आज चरखी दादरी में लेंगे 8 फेरे, बेटी बचाने के आठवें फेरे की शुरुआत 13 साल पहले यहीं से हुई थी

पानीपत26 मिनट पहले
8वें फेरे की शुरुआत कुछ इस तरह हुई थी। (फाइल फोटो)
  • सेलिब्रिटी से लेकर आम लोगों की शादियों तक में जुड़ रही नई परंपरा के जन्म की कहानी

अंतरराष्ट्रीय पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया व संगीता फौगाट बुधवार को विवाह बंधन में बंधेंगे। हरियाणा के चरखी दादरी में सादगीपूर्ण समारोह में दोनों आठ फेरे लेंगे। सात फेरे सात जन्मों के साथ के लिए और आठवां बेटी बचाने के लिए। आठवां फेरा अब प्रचलन बन चुका है। सेलेब्रिटी ही नहीं, बल्कि आम लोग भी अग्नि के सामने बेटी बचाने की प्रतिज्ञा लेते दिखते हैं। लेकिन, बहुत कम लोगों को मालूम होगा कि आठवां फेरा कब और कैसे शुरू हुआ। इसकी शुरुआत रेडक्रॉस में सचिव श्याम सुंदर शर्मा ने 2007 में चरखी दादरी में ही की थी। यह विचार कैसे शुरू हुआ, उन्हीं से जानते हैं।

झगड़ालू पिता को छोड़ने की बात पर मां बोलीं- अग्नि के सामने लिया वचन नहीं तोड़ सकती, वहीं से फेरों पर बेटी बचाने की प्रतिज्ञा दिलाने का ख्याल आया

‘साल 2001 में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की बैठक में चर्चा हुई कि जिस तरह प्रदेश में लड़कियां कम हो रही हैं, ऐसे में एक दिन बहूएं खरीदकर लानी पड़ेंगी। हमने भ्रूण लिंग जांच रोकने के लिए काफी प्रचार किया, लेकिन परिणाम बेहतर नहीं आया। मेरे माता-पिता में काफी झगड़ा होता था। इसे देख एक दिन मां से कहा कि आप उन्हें छोड़ क्यों नहीं देतीं। तब मां ने कहा- मैंने अग्नि के समक्ष साथ देने का वचन लिया है। इसे तोड़ नहीं सकती।

तब मन में आया कि शादियों के फेरे व वचन को लोग गंभीरता से लेते हैं। भ्रूण लिंग जांच रोकने का यह अच्छा तरीका हो सकता है कि शादी के समय जोड़ों को भ्रूण लिंग जांच नहीं कराने का 8वां फेरा दिलाकर वचन दिलाया जाए। इसके लिए जोड़ा ढूंढ रहा था। कुछ दिन बाद गरीब जोड़ा ऑफिस में आया तो उन्हें इसके बारे में समझाया। वो मान गए। 2007 में दादरी के पैंतावास में इसी जोड़े को पहली बार 8वां फेरा दिलाया। लेकिन जैसे ही लोगों को पता चला तो मेरा विरोध हुआ। लोग घर पहुंच गए और कहा कि परम्पराएं तोड़ रहे हो।

भगवान श्रीराम ने भी शादी में सात ही फेरे लिए थे और आठवां फेरा गलत है। दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन भी हुआ, पर मैं अडिग रहा। एक-एक कर युवाओं को समझा शादियों में 8वां फेरा कराता रहा। धीरे-धीरे युवाओं को समझ आने लगा। 2015 में पीएम मोदी ने ‘बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ’ अभियान शुरू किया। तब से देशभर में 10 हजार से ज्यादा जोड़े आठवां फेरा ले चुके हैं। अब तो इसे पर्यावरण व अन्य सामाजिक पहलुओं से जोड़ दिया गया है।’ (जैसा श्याम सुंदर शर्मा ने बताया)

