सिरफिरा आशिक:फेसबुक पर दोस्ती हुई, 3 साल बात की, प्रेमिका ने शादी से मना किया तो लगाई थी आग, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. पूरेवाल काॅलाेनी में आग से जला डबल बेड दिखाता जतिन।
  • दो सिलेंडर फटने से पड़ोेसी के घर में भी लग गई थी आग, दूसरे पड़ोसी के घर में आई दरारें

कच्चा कैंप के पूरेवाल कॉलोनी में बुधवार को सिरफिरे आशिक संजीव द्वारा घर में आग लगाने के बाद लपटे तो शांत हो गईं, लेकिन भयाभयत के दृश्य मंजर बयां कर रहे हैं। दो मंजिला मकान में आग इतनी भीषण थी कि दो सिलेंडर फटने के बाद दोनों मंजिल का सामान जलकर राख हो गया। दीवार गिरकर पड़ोसी के घर तक आग पहुंच गई और एक कमरे का सारा सामान जल गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी पूरेवाल कॉलोनी निवासी संजीव को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गुरुवार को कोर्ट ने उसे जेल भेज दिया।

पुलिस पूछताछ में आरोपी ने कबूला कि करीब 3 साल पहले उसकी फेसबुक के माध्यम से एक युवती से दोस्ती हुई थी। दोनों फोन पर बातचीत करने लगे। युवती गुड़गांव में जॉब करती थी, तब वह भी गुड़गांव में युवती के ऑफिस के पास एक कॉल सेंटर में जॉब करने लगे। 3 साल तक दोनों के बीच अच्छे संबंध रहे, कुछ दिन पहले उसने युवती के सामने शादी का प्रस्ताव रखा तो उसने मना कर दिया।

करीब दो माह से वह बातचीत भी कम कर रही थी, इससे आरोपी डिप्रेशन में चला गया। बुधवार को युवती ने कॉल काटी तो उसने मोबाइल तोड़ दिया। पहले घर के बाहर बाइक में आग लगाई। फिर अंदर गैस जलाकर कपड़े में आग लगाकर वॉशिंग मशीन में डाल दिया। दूसरा कपड़ा अलमारी में डालकर वह बाहर आ गया। वॉशिंग मशीन के पास सिलेंडर रखा था, इससे उसमें ब्लास्ट हो गया। फिर दूसरा सिलेंडर भी फट गया।

20 दिन पहले आए थे किराएदार
आरोपी के मकान में 20 दिन पहले ही किराएदार देशपाल आए थे। आग से देशपाल का पूरा सामान जल गया। हादसे के बाद वह परिवार को लेकर चले गए। पड़ोसी जतिन उर्फ जिमेश ने बताया कि सिलेंडर फटने के बाद उनके घर की दीवार गिर गई। जिससे आग उनके एक कमरे तक पहुंच गई। आग से डबल बेड, एसी, ग्र्रीजर, अलमारी, ड्रेसिंग ट्रेवल, 30 हजार का लहंगा समेत अन्य कपड़े जल गए। उन्हें दो लाख रुपए से ज्यादा का नुकसान हुआ है। वहीं दूसरे पड़ोसी मंजीत को भी काफी नुकसान हुआ है। तीनों ने मिलकर मॉडल टाउन थाने में आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है।

3 साल से पानीपत में रह रहा था आरोपी
पड़ोसियों ने बताया कि आरोपी पहले मुरादाबाद में रहता था। करीब 3 साल पहले ही आरोपी मां और बड़े भाई के साथ यहां पूरेवाल कॉलोनी में रहने लगा था। आरोपी का मां के साथ अक्सर झगड़ा होता था। दो बार पुलिस भी उनके घर पर आई और आरोपी को समझाकर गई है। पड़ाेसियों ने उनको हुए नुकसान का मुआवजा दिलाने की मांग की है।

