हरीश शर्मा मामला:बेटी बोली- चौकी इंचार्ज की शिकायत क्या की, वह हमारी जिंदगी खराब करने में लग गया

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
पार्षद अंजलि (फाइल फोटो)
  • कहा- गृह मंत्री विज से एसपी की शिकायत की तो पिता की जान ही ले ली

19 नवंबर को सुबह 9 बजे नहर में छलांग लगाने वाले पूर्व भाजपा पार्षद हरीश शर्मा का तीन दिन बाद भी पता नहीं चला। खुबड़ू की ओर से उल्टी दिशा से नहर में पानी आने लगा तो दोपहर 2 बजे तलाशी रोक दी गई। वहीं, गृहमंत्री अनिल विज के निर्देश पर बनाई गई एसआईटी के प्रभारी एडीजीपी संदीप खिरवार ने कहा कि जब तक हरीश शर्मा का पता नहीं चल जाता, रिपोर्ट अधूरी है। इसलिए अभी रिपोर्ट नहीं दी गई है।

इस बीच हरीश शर्मा की बेटी पार्षद अंजलि शर्मा ने कहा कि 7 सितंबर को तहसील कैंप चौकी प्रभारी बलजीत मलिक के खिलाफ एसपी मनीषा चौधरी को शिकायत क्या दी, वह हमारी जिंदगी खराब करने में लग गया। चौकी प्रभारी तो मौके का इंतजार कर ही रहे थे, रही-सही कसर 27 अक्टूबर को गृहमंत्री अनिल विज को एसपी के सामने ही उनकी शिकायत कर दी तो पुलिस ने पिता की जान ले ली।

6 तारीखों के घटनाक्रम से अंजलि ने पुलिस प्रताड़ना का दावा किया

  • 7 सितंबर: पिता हरीश शर्मा के साथ एसपी से मिलीं। वार्ड में चल रहे शराब के अवैध खुर्दे, अफीम की तस्करी, जुए के अड्डे चलने की शिकायत देकर चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत मलिक को हटाने की मांग की थी। इसके बाद से बलजीत पीछे पड़ गए।
  • 8 सितंबर: अगले ही दिन चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत मुख्य राेड छोड़ हमारे वार्ड व घर के पास गलियाें में वाहनों के चालान काटने लगे।
  • 23 अक्टूबर: फतेहपुरी चौक पर रामलीला के दौरान लाइसेंसी बंदूक लेकर मंच पर चढ़ने पर पिताजी के दो साथियों पर केस दर्ज कर एक को जेल भेज दिया।
  • 26 अक्टूबर: हनुमान स्वरूप के साथ 4 ढोल वाले थे। बलजीत ने सभी को उठा लिया। पिताजी गए तब छोड़ा।
  • 27 अक्टूबर: गृह मंत्री अनिल विज स्काईलार्क आए हुए थे। पिताजी ने एसपी की शिकायत एसपी के सामने ही गृह मंत्री को कर दी। इसके बाद एसपी ने हमें निजी दुश्मन मान लिया।
  • 14 नवंबर: दिवाली की शाम वार्डवासी पटाखा बेच रहे थे। पिताजी ने खुद कहा कि इसे बंद करो, लेकिन मौके की ताक में बैठे बलजीत ने जान-बूझकर हमें ही फंसाया।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखा- 18 की रात हरीश के घर के आसपास घूमती रहीं पुलिस की 4 गाड़ियां
अंजलि ने दावा किया कि 17 नवंबर को गृहमंत्री विज के आदेश के बावजूद भी परिवार पर पुलिस ने दबाव जारी रखा। 18 नवंबर की रात पुलिस व सीआईए वालों ने दहशत फैलाई। पुलिस की 4 गाड़ियां घर के आसपास घूमती रहीं और परिवार पर नजर रखे रही। यह सब सीसीटीवी कैमरों में रिकॉर्ड हुआ है। सभी जगहों से सीसीटीवी फुटेज इकट्‌ठी कर एसआईटी को देंगे।

