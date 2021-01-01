पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानीपत में बेखौफ बदमाश:बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने चाकू की नोक पर युवक से नकदी, मोबाइल और बैग लूटा

पानीपत34 मिनट पहले
पीड़ित ने थाना सेक्टर 13-17 में अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पीड़ित ने थाना सेक्टर 13-17 में अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है।
  • थाना सेक्टर 13-17 के MASD स्कूल के पास दिया वारदात को अंजाम

थाना सेक्टर 13-17 क्षेत्र के MASD स्कूल के पास बाइक सवार तीन बदमाशों ने प्रॉपर्टी ऑफिस पर काम करने वाले युवक को चाकू दिखाकर नकदी, मोबाइल और लैपटॉप लूट लिया। शोर मचाने पर बदमाशों ने जान से मारने की धमकी दी। लूट के बाद बदमाश वापस पानीपत की ओर भाग निकले। पीड़ित ने थाना सेक्टर 13-17 में अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है।

गांव फरीदपुर निवासी प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि वह पानीपत स्थित बुद्धिराजा प्रॉपर्टीज में जॉब करता है। मंगलवार देर शाम को ड्यूटी के बाद वह अपनी बाइक से घर वापस लौट रहा था। जब वह MASD स्कूल के पास पहुंचा तो पीछे से एक बाइक पर आए तीन यूवकों ने ओवरटेक करके उसे रोक लिया। तीनों बदमाशों ने चेहरे ढंके हुए थे। एक बदमाश ने बाइक से उतरकर उसकी कमर में चाकू लगा दिया। बाकी दो बदमाशों ने उसकी कमर से बैग और जेब से पर्व व मोबाइल ले लिया। बदमाशों ने शोर मचाने पर चाकू मारने की धमकी दी। बैग में लैपटॉप और पर्स में 6 हजार रुपए व डेबिट कार्ड था।

लूट के बाद बदमाश वापस पानीपत की ओर भाग निकले। वह राहगीर की मदद से गांव पहुंचा और परिजनों को जानकारी दी। इसके बाद थाने पहुंचकर केस दर्ज कराया। पुलिस स्कूल और आसपास लगे CCTV कैमरों की फुटेज में बदमाशों की तलाश कर रहे हैं।

