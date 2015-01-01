पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आपके मोबाइल पर बदमाशों की नजर:11वीं के स्टूडेंट से मोबाइल छीन भागे बाइक सवार बदमाश

पानीपत36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चांदनी बाग थाना क्षेत्र की NHBC में दिया वारदात को अंजाम।
  • चांदनी बाग थाना क्षेत्र की NHBC में दिया वारदात को अंजाम

चांदनी बाग थाना क्षेत्र की न्यू हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी में बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने गली में बात कर रहे 11वीं के स्टूडेंट से मोबाइल छीन लिया। स्टूडेंट ने शोर मचाया, लेकिन बदमाश भाग गए। उसके पिता की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

उग्राखेड़ी गांव के रविंद्र मलिक ने बताया कि NHBC में पुराने चांदनी बाग थाने के पीछे उनका केबल का दफ्तर है। कई दिन से दफ्तर का लड़का अपने गांव गया हुआ है। इस कारण वह अपने बेटे अंश को दफ्तर रहे थे। गुरुवार रात को अंश दफ्तर बंद करके गली में आया। तभी घर से उसके पास फोन गया। वह दफ्तर के बाहर गली में फोन सुन ही रहा था कि पीछे से बाइक पर आये दो बदमाशों ने बात करते हुए उसका सैमसंग का फोन छीन लिया। अंश ने बताया कि सिल्वर कलर की बाइक पर नंबर धुंधले थे, जिस कारण वह देख नहीं पाया।

करीब एक सप्ताह पहले चांदनी बाग थाने से करीब 200 मीटर दूर चार नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने व्यापारी से साढ़े 4 लाख रुपये लूटे थे। बदमाशों ने व्यापारी की कार के टायर में दिक्कत होने की बात कहकर रुकवाया और वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया। इस लूट में शामिल बदमाशों का भी अभी तक कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें