कथा:नेत्र उसी के धन्य हैं, जो भगवान के दर्शन को लालायित रहते हैं : लालमणि पांडेय

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. श्री बांके बिहारी ज्ञानेश्वर मंदिर में कथा करते अाचार्य लालमणि पांडेय।

अंसल स्थित श्री बांके बिहारी ज्ञानेश्वर मंदिर में शुक्रवार काे कार्तिक मास की पुण्य कथा का छठा दिन रहा। कथा वाचक एवं देवी मंदिर के मुख्य पुजारी आचार्य लालमणि पांडेय ने गाेपी गीत के नेत्राें के ऊपर चर्चा की गई। धन्य हैे वाे नेत्र जाे भगवान काे दर्शन करते हैं। संसार का दर्शन ताे करना ही है, लेकिन बुराई का दर्शन नहीं करना चाहिए। संसार में भगवान है, परमात्मा है इस भाव से दर्शन करें।

गाेपियाें ने कहा कि भगवान आप हमें दर्शन दाे। हम आपके सुंदर नेत्राें के दर्शन से ही अपने जीवन काे धन्य समझ लेते थे। नेत्र उसी के धन्य हैं, जो भगवान के दर्शन के लिए लालायित रहते हैं। नेत्र उसी के धन्य हैं जिसमें भगवान के दर्शन के लिए आंसू रहते हैं। धर्म की आड़ में अधर्म किया जा रहा है, ऐसा नहीं हाेना चाहिए। कार्तिक माह अत्यधिक पवित्र माना जाता है। भारत के सभी तीर्थों के समान पुण्य फलों की प्राप्ति इस माह में मिलती है। इस माह के महत्व के बारे में स्कंद पुराण, नारद पुराण, पद्म पुराण आदि प्राचीन ग्रंथों में मिलता है।

महंत माधवदास की पुण्यतिथि पर किया हवन व सत्संग

श्री सदगुरु कबीर जनसेवा समिति द्वारा तहसील कैंप स्थित कबीर आश्रम में शुक्रवार काे सतलोक वासी महंत माधव दास की याद में उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर सत्संग, भजन कीर्तन व भंडारे का आयोजन हुआ। प्रधान पदम सिंह ने बताया कि महंत माधवदास इस आश्रम में वर्षों रहकर पंथ व समाज की बड़ी निष्ठा से सेवा करते रहे हैं। इस क्षेत्र में कबीरपंथ का प्रचार-प्रसार भी खूब किया। इस माैके पर महंत गंगादास, ज्ञानेश्वर दास, समिति उपाध्यक्ष ओमवीर सिंह भगतराज, विजय कुमार गुप्ता, इंस्पेक्टर लोकेश कुमार, बिरमदास, लेखराज, राजकुमार, महेंद्र, पलटूराम, विवेक, रामपाल, रामकुमार, सोमपाल, कंवरपाल, किरणपाल पंवार आदि माैजूद रहे।

