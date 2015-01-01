पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुखद:तीन दिन से लापता SD संगठन के वाइस चेयरमैन का बहादुरगढ़ के रजवाहे में मिला शव

पानीपत20 मिनट पहले
एसडी सोसाइटी के वाइस चेयरमैन रमेश कुमार का फाइल फोटो।
  • - विजटिंग कार्ड से बहादुरगढ़ पुलिस ने कराई थी शिनाख्त

गीता काॅलाेनी में 9 नवंबर को नाती काे एक्टिवा, माेबाइल, आईडी प्रूफ देकर लापता हुए टैक्सटाइल कारोबारी और सनातन धर्म संगठन के वाइस चेयरमैन रमेश राजपाल का शव गुरुवार को बहादुरगढ़ के गांव बामनौली स्थित रजवाहे से मिला है। बहादुरगढ़ पुलिस ने जेब से मिले विजिटिंग कार्ड के आधार पर उनकी शिनाख्त करा दी। लापता होने से पहले वह असंध रोड पर ई-रिक्शे में बैठते हुए CCTV कैमरे में कैद हुए थे। पुलिस आत्महत्या का शक जता रही है। वहीं, बेटों का कहना है कि वह ऐसा कदम नहीं उठा सकते हैं। उन्हें किसी बात का तनाव नहीं था।

एल्डिको के सेक्टर- 4 में रहने वाले जतिंद्र ने 9 नवंबर को थाना शहर में शिकायत दी थी। बताया था कि वह टैक्सटाइल का कारोबार करते हैं। ऑफिस महावीर कॉलोनी में है। उनका मूलनिवास भी महावीर कॉलोनी में ही है। सोमवार सुबह करीब 9 बजे पिता रमेश कुमार बेटे ललित के साथ महावीर कॉलोनी स्थित अपने ऑफिस पहुंचे थे। वहां से वह एक्टिवा लेकर निकल गए। शाम तक वह वापस नहीं आए तो उन्होंने उनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी। पता लगा कि वह अपना मोबाइल, एक्टिवा और आईडी प्रूफ मेरे बुआ के बेटे अनिल को गीता कॉलोनी में देकर गए थे। बोल गए कि शिवपुरी तक किसी काम से जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने असंध रोड पर लगे CCTV कैमरे चेक करना शुरू किया तो एक कैमरे में वह ई-रिक्शे में बैठते हुए दिख रहे थे। उसके बाद उनका कोई सुराग नहीं मिला था। तभी से परिजन उनकी तलाश जगह-जगह कर रहे थे।

कपड़ों से परिजनों ने करा दी पहचान

उधर, बहादुरगढ़ के गांव बामनौली क्षेत्र स्थित रजवाहे में बुधवार दोपहर को पुलिस को एक शव मिला था। पुलिस ने शव की तलाशी ली तो जेब से विजिटिंग कार्ड मिला था। पुलिस ने विजिटिंग कार्ड पर लिखे मोबाइल नंबर पर कॉल की। गुरुवार सुबह पुलिस ने परिजनों को सूचना दे दी। बेटे जतिंद्र ने बताया कि वह सूचना मिलते ही बहादुरगढ़ पहुंच गए। कपड़ों के आधार पर शव की पहचान पिता के रूप में की। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। बहादुरगढ़ पुलिस ने आत्महत्या किए जाने का शक जताया। वहीं, परिजनों का कहना है कि उन्हें किसी बात का तनाव नहीं था। अगर होता तो वह जरूर बताते।

