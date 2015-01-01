पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व आज:भगवान सूर्य को ‘रवियोग’ में दिए जाएंगे दोनों अर्घ्य

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
छठ पूजा 20 नवंबर को यानी आज है। नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू होने वाले इस पर्व में भगवान सूर्य की विशेष उपासना की जाती है। इस बार छठ पर्व में ग्रह-नक्षत्रों का विशेष संयोग बन रहा है। इस महोत्सव की शुरुआत ‘रवियोग’ में हो रही है। रवियोग में ही भगवान सूर्य को दोनों अर्घ्य दिए जाएंगे। सूर्य की विशेष स्थिति के कारण ये संयोग बनता है। छठ महोत्सव में एक द्विपुष्कर, दो सर्वार्थसिद्धि और चार रवियोग बन रहे हैं। शुक्रवार काे डूबते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। वहीं शनिवार काे उगते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देकर छठ पूजा पूरी हाेती है। दाेनाें दिन एनएफएल स्थित माइनर नहर और असंध राेड स्थित नहर पर प्रशासन व समितियों द्वारा व्यवस्था की गई है। नगर निगम के जेई ने बताया कि घाटाें पर नगर निगम की और से बिजली व लाइट की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

अर्घ्य देने से रोग खत्म होते हैं व उम्र बढ़ती है
सूर्य का विशेष प्रभाव होने से इस योग को शुभ और बेहद प्रभावशाली भी माना जाता है। सूर्य की पवित्र ऊर्जा से भरपूर होने से इस योग में किए गए काम में सफलता की संभावना बहुत बढ़ जाती है। साथ ही अनिष्ट की आंशका भी खत्म हो जाती है। इस शुभ योग में सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने से रोग खत्म होते हैं और उम्र बढ़ती है।

अधिकारियों काे दिए निर्देश
डीसी धर्मेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि छठ पूजा पर व्यवस्था बनाने और मूलभूत सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए अधिकारियों काे निर्देश दिए गए हैं। असंध रोड़, गोहाना रोड एनएफएल के पास, बिंझौल और बाबरपुर के पास जो जगह चिह्नित की गई हैं, वहां पर जो माइनर है। उनमें कम से कम पानी छोड़ा जाएगा। ताकि कोई भी दुर्घटना न हो। सभी स्थानों पर साफ-सफाई, लाइट, शौचालय इत्यादि की व्यवस्था करवाने के भी निर्देश दिए जा चुके हैं।

पुलिस संभालेगी ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था
पूर्वांचल कल्याण समिति, पूर्वांचल कल्याण परिषद के सदस्यों ने बताया कि हमारी ओर से घाटाें की साफ-सफाई करवा दी है, लाेगाें से भी अपील है कि वाे पूजा के लिए मास्क पहनकर आएं और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें। वहीं पुलिस प्रशासन घाट पर आने वाले लाेगाें और सभी राेड से गुजरने वाले ट्रैफिक काे कंट्रोल करने की व्यवस्था करेगी। करीब 80 हजार से ज्यादा लाेग छठ पूजा के लिए घाट पर आएंगे। जाम न लगे इसके लिए पुलिस काे जिम्मेदारी निभानी हाेगी और ट्रैफिक काे डायवर्ट भी करना पड़ेगा।

