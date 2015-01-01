पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परिवहन:ट्रायल के दूसरे दिन पांचों रूटों पर रवाना हुई बसें, 312 किमी का सफर किया तय, कमाए 1700 रुपए

पानीपत17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिंझौल-बस स्टैंड रूट की बस लाल बत्ती चौक से गुजरते हुए।

सिटी बस सर्विस का ट्रायल दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को भी किया गया। शुक्रवार को भी पांचों रूटों पर सिटी बसों को रवाना किया गया। दूसरे दिन बसों ने प्रत्येक रूट पर 5-5 फेरे लगाए। 312 किलोमीटर का सफर तय किया। करीब 1700 रुपए कमाए। बसों में पहले दिन के मुकाबले दोगुनी 170 सवारियों ने सफर किया। बसों में तैनात किए गए इंस्पेक्टर ने शाम को जीएम को अपने-अपने रूट की रिपोर्ट दी। सभी की एक ही शिकायत थी कि अवैध ऑटो और अन्य सवारी वाहन वाले चौक पर बसों को रुकने के लिए जगह नहीं दे रहे हैं। वह सवारियों को हाईजैक कर लेते हैं। इन पर लगाम लगाना बेहद जरूरी है।

पानीपत रोडवेज प्रबंधन द्वारा शहर में सिटी बस सर्विस को शुरू करने के लिए गुरुवार से ट्रायल शुरू कर दिया है। शहर में 5 रूटों पर बसों को चलाया जा रहा है। प्रत्येक रूट पर फेरे लगवाए जा रहे हैं। यह ट्रॉयल शुक्रवार को भी जारी रहा। सुबह 8 बजे ही पांचों मिनी पिंक बसों को रूटों पर रवाना कर दिया।

शुक्रवार को भी सभी बसों में एक-एक इंस्पेक्टर को तैनात कर दिया। ताकि वह रूट और स्टॉपेज के बारे में पूरी जानकारी दे सकें। जीएम बालक राम ने बताया कि गुरुवार को बसों ने करीब 190 किमी का सफर किया था। करीब 855 रुपए कमाए थे। शुक्रवार को प्रत्येक बस ने करीब 5-5 फेरे लगाए। 1700 रुपए राजस्व जमा करवाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें