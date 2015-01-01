पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हथौड़ा लिये बदमाशों का कहर:चांदनी बाग थाने से चंद कदम दूर व्यापारी पिता-पुत्र से 9 लाख लूटे

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
लूट की जानकारी देते पीड़ित व्यापारी विकास तायल।
  • 11 दिसंबर को भी थाने के पास बदमाशों ने की थी 4.35 लाख की लूट
  • उन्हीं बदमाशों पर है शक, CCTV में कैद हुई वारदात, हाथ नहीं आये

चांदनी बाग थाने से चंद कदम दूर 6 दिन में बदमाशों ने लूट की दूसरी वारदात काे अंजाम दे दिया। बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने पिस्टल के बल पर गत्ता व्यापारी पिता-पुत्र से 9 लाख रुपये लूट लिये। वारदात CCTV में कैद हुई है। चांदनी बाग थाना पुलिस ने अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

सेक्टर-25 पार्ट-2 के विकास तायल और पिता जयभगवान तायल गत्ता व्यापारी हैं। इनका डाहर में गोदाम है। विकास ने बताया कि उन्हें गुरुवार को गाड़ी व कुछ अन्य पेमेंट करनी थी। इसलिए वह अपने पिता के साथ सेंट्रो कार में 9 लाख रुपये लेकर गोदाम के लिए निकले। गाड़ी मैं चला रहा था। जैसे ही डेज होटल के पास डिवाइडर रोड पर पहुंचे तो बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने आगे बाइक लगाकर गाड़ी रोक ली। एक बदमाश हथौड़ा लेकर मेरी तरफ बढ़ा और हथौड़ा मारकर शीशा तोड़ दिया। दूसरे बदमाश ने पिता के तरफ की खिड़की खोली और उनकी कनपटी पर पिस्टल लगाकर रुपये से भरा बैग छीन लिया।

करीब दो मिनट में वारदात को अंजाम देकर बदमाश सेक्टर-25 की ओर रांग साइड पर भाग निकले। वह दोनों थाने पहुंचे और पुलिस को जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर बदमाशों की तलाश की, लेकिन वह निकल चुके थे। वारदात के बाद आसपास लगे CCTV कैमरों की फुटेज देखी गई। एक फुटेज में वारदात कैद हुई है, लेकिन फुटेज धुंधली होने के कारण बदमाशों के चेहर नहीं दिख रहे। हड़बड़ाहट में व्यापारी पिता-पुत्र बाइक का नंबर भी नोट नहीं कर सके।

पैसे दे-पैसे दे के अलावा नहीं बोला कुछ
विकास ने बताया कि बदमाशों ने पैसे दे-पैसे दे के सिवा कुछ नहीं बोला। भाषा से बदमाश UP के लग रहे थे। 6 दिन पहले हुई लूट में भी बदमाशों की भाषा UP की ही थी।

6 दिन पहले भी लूटे थे 4.35 लाख, उन्हीं पर है शक
दो बाइक सवार चार बदमाशों ने 11 दिसंबर को थाने से कुछ दूरी पर मित्तल मेगा मॉल के सामने सेक्टर-24 निवासी ल्यूबरिकेंट व्यापारी सुंदर गोयल से 4.35 लाख रुपये लूटे थे। बदमाशों ने चाकू दिखाकर लूट की थी। बदमाशों ने काले कपड़े पहने हुए थे और काले कपड़े से ही चेहरा ढका हुआ था। सुंदर गोयल ने बताया था कि बदमाशों की बाइक के पीछे हथौड़ा टंगा हुआ था। व्यापारी पिता-पिता से 9 लाख रुपये की लूट में भी बदमाश काले कपड़े पहनने के साथ चेहरा भी काले कपड़े से ही ढ़के हुए थे और हथौड़ा भी था।

