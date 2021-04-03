पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिंदगी से जूझना चाहिए, हारना नहीं:CA फाइनल में फेल हुआ तो कारोबारी के बेटे ने पहले जहर खाया, मरा नहीं तो टाई से लगा ली फांसी

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
पोस्टमार्टम के बाद कुनाल के शव को ले जाते परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • किला थाना क्षेत्र की जगन्नाथ विहार कॉलोनी का रहने वाला था छात्र

CA के फाइनल एग्जाम में तीसरी बार फेल होने पर कारोबारी के बेटे ने पहले जहर खाया, मरा नहीं तो स्कूल ड्रेस के साथ पहनने वाली टाई का फंदा बनाकर फांसी लगा ली। हर तरह से संपन्न परिवार बेटे की मौत से दुखी है। सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। किला थाना क्षेत्र की जगन्नाथ विहार कॉलोनी के विजय मिगलानी का कंबल का कारोबार है। उनके तीन बेटे हैं। सबसे छोटा बेटा 23 साल के कुणाल ने तीसरी बार दिसंबर में CA का एग्जाम दिया था। 1 फरवरी को रिजल्ट जारी किया गया। कुणाल इस बार भी फेल हो गया।

रिजल्ट आने के बाद से ही वह तनाव में था। परिजनों ने बताया कि बुधवार रात को कुनाल ऊपर बने अपने कमरे में जाकर सो गया। सुबह 10 बजे तक भी नहीं उठा तो परिजनों ने उसे आवाज लगाई। गेट न खुलने पर गेट तोड़ा तो कुणाल फंदे से लटका मिला। कमरे में जहरीला पदार्थ भी मिला। एक परिजन ने बताया कि कुनाल ने पहले जहर खाया। जहर से न मरने पर उसने अपनी टाई का फंदा बनाया और उस पर झूल गया।

कोई नहीं था दोस्त
परिजनों ने बताया कि कुणाल अक्सर अकेला रहता था। घर से फैक्ट्री और फैक्ट्री से घर तक आना-जाना था। वह किसी को दोस्त भी नहीं बनाता था। यह भी वजह हो सकती है कि अकेलेपन के कारण तनाव उस पर हावी हो गया और खुद की जान ले ली।

साल में दो बार होते हैं एग्जाम, गलत कदम न उठाए स्टूडेंट
CA एसोसिएशन के सचिव भूपेंद्र दीक्षित ने कहा कि स्टूडेंट द्वारा इस तरह का कदम उठाना बिल्कुल​ गलत है। कोई भी परीक्षा हर वर्ष होती है। CA ​​​​​​की परीक्षा तो साल में दो बार आती है। स्टूडेंट्स को मेच्योर होने की जरूरत है। आत्महत्या किसी भी समस्या का हल नहीं है। शिक्षकों को चाहिए कि पढ़ाई के साथ स्टूडेंट्स के आत्मविश्वास को बढ़ाएं। ताकि वह इस तरह के कदम उठाने की सोचे भी नहीं।

