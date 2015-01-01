पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:टोल प्लाजा के पास खड़े ट्रक से टकराया कैंटर, ड्राइवर की मौत

पानीपत2 दिन पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम करवा परिजनों को सौंपा शव

टोल प्लाजा के नजदीक सागर ढाबा के पास शनिवार रात को जीटी रोड पर खड़े ट्रक से एक कैंटर टकरा गया हादसे में कैंटर ड्राइवर की मौत हो गई पुलिस ने ट्रक ड्राइवर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर रविवार को शव का सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराया बाद में शव परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया।

बिहार के शिवहर जिले के चकफतेहा गांव निवासी 56 वर्षीय राजेश्वर पुत्र सुखनंदन परिवार सहित दिल्ली में गोकुलपुर गंगा विहार में रहता था वह अंडे के होलसेलर डब्बू का कैंटर चलाता था। परिजनों ने बताया कि शनिवार शाम राजेश्वर बरवाला से अंडे लोड कर कैंटर लेकर दिल्ली लौट रहा था।

रास्ते में सागर ढाबे के पास जीटी रोड पर एक ट्रक खड़ा हुआ था, जिसमें कैंटर पीछे से टकरा गया हादसे के बाद लोगों ने बड़ी मशक्कत से राजेश्वर को कैंटर से बाहर निकालकर सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। उसकी 4 बेटियां हैं वह तीन भाइयों में सबसे छोटा था उसके दो बड़े भाइयों की पहले मौत हो चुकी है।

