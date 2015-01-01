पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंजलि शर्मा का आरोप:एसपी मनीषा के दबाव में दर्ज हुआ केस, ऐसा व्यवहार किया, जैसे आतंकवादी के साथ होता है

पानीपत15 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नहर का पानी बंद करवाने के लिए कहते विधायक प्रमोद विज और पूर्व मंत्री कृष्णलाल पंवार।
  • एडीजीपी संदीप खिरबार, एसपी राहुल शर्मा रात काे जांच करने नहर पर पहुंचे

भाजपा नेता और पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा की पार्षद बेटी अंजलि ने बताया कि 14 नवंबर दिवाली की शाम करीब 7 बजे तहसील कैंप चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत मलिक और एसआई महाबीर प्री-प्लान करके फतेहपुरी चौक पर मास्टर की दुकान के बाहर आए। चारपाई पर पटाखे लगाए हुए थे। पानीपत में कई इलाकों में पटाखे सरेआम बेचे जा रहे थे। पिता हरीश शर्मा सामाजिक तौर पर जनता का समर्थन देने के लिए वहां पहुंचे।

तभी बलजीत मलिक ने बार-बार प्लान के मुताबिक पूछा कि पटाखे किसके हैं, जबकि वो जानते थे कि हरीश काफी दिनों से जनता की सेवा में लगे हुए हैं। उन्होंने अन्य किसी बंदे से पूछे बिना मेरे पिता से पूछा। मैंने देखा मेरे पिताजी पटाखे वालों को डांट रहे थे कि पटाखे यहां से हटा लो। उसके बाद बलजीत और पिता के बीच धक्का-मुक्की होने लगी। धक्का-मुक्की इसलिए हुई, क्योंकि वह ऑन ड्यूटी शराब पीकर अपने स्टाफ के साथ बिना किसी महिला पुलिस के पड़ोसी के घर में घुसकर वीडियो बनाने लगे। उन्होंने मेरा हाथ पकड़कर धक्का दिया और सरेआम ऑन ड्यूटी धमकी दी कि तुम मुझे जानते नहीं, मैं कौन हूं।

दो दिन में दिखाऊंगा, मेरी ऊपर तक सेटिंग है। उसके बाद उन्होंने एसएचओ योगेश कटारिया को फोन मिलाया तो वह मौके पर पहुंचे। तब आसपास के दुकानदारों ने उनसे कहा कि हम बलजीत मलिक से दुखी हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मामला ठंडा करो, मैं डीएसपी से बात करुंगा। मुझपर, पिता और अन्य पर 11 धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया गया। यह सब एसपी मनीषा चौधरी के दबाव में किया गया। हमारे साथ ऐसा व्यवहार किया गया, जैसे किसी आतंकवादी के साथ किया गया। एसपी मनीषा चौधरी, बलजीत मलिक और महाबीर का लगातार हमारे पर दबाव जारी था। 14 से 18 नवंबर तक हमारे ऊपर पुलिस का दबाव था, पुलिस की गाड़ियां घेरा लगाकर खड़ी रहती थी। तभी मानसिक रूप से परेशान होकर मेरे पिता ने नहर में कूदकर जान देने का फैसला किया। मामले में दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। इधर, मामले को लेकर एसपी मनीषा चौधरी से बातचीत करने के लिए कई बार फोन किए लेकिन उनसे संपर्क नहीं हो पाया।

रात को ही नहर पर पहुंची एसआईटी

एसआईटी सतीश शर्मा को लेकर करीब 9:40 बजे बिंझौल नहर के पास मौका मुआयना करने पहुंच गई। आईजी ने सबसे पहले पुलिया के पास नाका लगाने के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद टीम ने माैका मुआयना किया। सतीश शर्मा सेे छलांग लगाने की घटना की पूरी जानकारी ली। टीम वहां करीब 30 मिनट तक रही।

विज ने ट्विट कर दी जांच कमेटी की जानकारी

गृहमंत्री अनिल विज ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि- एडीजीपी संदीप खिरबार की अगुवाई में आईपीएस राहुल शर्मा व आईपीएस उदय सिंह मीणा की कमेटी पुलिस प्रताड़ना के कारण पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा के सुसाइड आरोप की जांच करेगी व दो दिनों में रिपोर्ट देगी।

पूरे मामले पर सीएम चुप क्यों है: सुरजेवाला

कांग्रेस राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने ट‌्विट किया- शर्म से डूब मरो खट्‌टर सरकार! सरकार के अत्याचार से पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा ने नहर में छलांग लगाई। क्या सीएम हरीश शर्मा को सुरक्षित वापस लाने का वादा देंगे? सीएम चुप क्यों हैं?

