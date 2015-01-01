पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:13 साल की छात्रा को कार में खींचा, जहरीला पदार्थ पिला किया रेप, मां-बेटे समेत 5 पर केस

पानीपत27 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।

नलवा कॉलोनी से ट्यूशन पढ़कर लौट रही 7वीं की छात्रा को चार युवकों ने एक महिला संग मिलकर कार में खींच लिया। जहरीला पदार्थ पिला दिया। बेहोश हो जाने पर एक युवक ने दुष्कर्म किया। होश आने पर छात्रा ने खुद को हॉस्पिटल में पाया। डाॅक्टराें ने उसे रोहतक पीजीआई में रेफर कर दिया है। सेक्टर- 29 थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी मां-बेटे सहित 5 पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

मूलरूप से बिहार की रहने वाली 13 साल की किशोरी ने थाना सेक्टर- 29 में शिकायत दे बताया कि वह वर्तमान में पानीपत में रहती है। कक्षा 7 में पढ़ती है। बुधवार शाम करीब 4 बजे नलवा कॉलोनी स्थित ट्यूशन सेंटर से सहेली के घर चली गई। सहेली के पास से लौटते वक्त उसकी साइकिल पंक्चर हो गई। वह मदद का इंतजार कर रही थी तभी उसकी परिचित राजू की मां आ गई।

उसकी मां उसे घर चलने का बोला। पास ही राजू कार लेकर खड़ा था। राजू के साथ ही राजन, सागर और आनंद भी थे। आरोप है कि युवकों ने उसे कार में खींच लिया। तभी राजू काे उसकी मां ने एक बोतल दी। बोली कि इसे पिला दे। जिसे पीकर ये मर जाएगी। तभी सागर ने जबरन बोतल उसके मुंह में लगा दी। बोतल में जहरीला पदार्थ था। जिसे पीते ही वह बेहोश होने लगी। राजू ने ऊझा रोड स्थित टीडीआई के पास उसके साथ रेप किया। पुलिस का कहना है कि पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत उक्त आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

