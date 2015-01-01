पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पूजा महापर्व:घाटों पर हर तरफ गूंजे छठ मैया के जयकारे, श्रद्धालुओं ने डूबते सूर्य काे दिया अर्घ्य

पानीपत
पानीपत. गाेहाना राेड नहर पर पूजा करते श्रद्धालु।

गोहाना रोड पर दिल्ली पैरलल नहर, एनएफएल रजवाहा किनारे और असंध रोड पर दिल्ली पैरलल नहर से जुड़े थर्मल रजवाहा किनारे करीब 2 लाख श्रद्धालुओं ने छठ पूजा महोत्सव के तीसरे दिन अस्ताचलगामी (डूबते) सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर परिवार की सुख शांति बच्चों के स्वस्थ रहने की कामना की। शुक्रवार को कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की षष्ठी में छठ पर्व करने वाले घरों में छठी मैया के गीत सुनाई दिए।

दाेपहर तीन बजे के बाद ही नहराें पर व्रतियाें का आना शुरू हाे गया था। उसके बाद शाम के समय व्रती श्रद्धालु सिर पर टोकरी में प्रसाद साथ में डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया और पूजा अर्चना की। दुग्धाभिषेक व जलाभिषेक कर भगवान भास्कर से परिवार की सुख समृद्धि की कामना की।

घाटों पर हर तरफ छठ मैया के गीत गूंज रहे थे। लोग ढोल-नगाड़े की थाप पर नृत्य करते हुए घाटों तक पहुंच रहे थे। मान्यता है कि घाटों पर खड़े होकर छठ मैया की पूजा के साथ सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने से संतान से संबंधित परेशानियां खत्म होती हैं। पानीपत की श्री सीमेंट यूनिट ने सीएसआर कार्यक्रम के तहत छठ पूजा में आने वाले लाेगाें काे मास्क का वितरण किया और काेराेना के बारे में जानकारी भी दी। इस माैके पर पंकज राणा, मनाेज सती, राहुल भारद्वाज, रंजीत आदि माैजूद रहे।

उगते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देने का दिन आज

आज सुबह 6:55 बजे उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। शनिवार सुबह 6:55 बजे उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने का दिन है। इसके साथ ही चार दिनों के छठ व्रत का समापन हो जाएगा। पूर्वांचल कल्याण परिषद के प्रधान अवधेश यादव, श्रीराम राज्य सेवा संस्था ट्रस्ट के प्रधान रमेश चाैधरी, पूर्वांचल सेवा समिति प्रधान सुशील ठाकुर सहित अन्य माैजूद रहे।

छठ पूजा एक विशेष आस्था व निष्ठा का पर्व : ओमवी

जसबीर काॅलोनी बिहार महासंघ द्वारा वार्ड-2 में शुक्रवार काे छठ पूजा की गई। कार्यक्रम में वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता व समाजसेवी ओमवीर सिंह पंवार मुख्यातिथि रहे। पंवार ने कहा कि देश के कई राज्यों में छठ पूजा का यह महापर्व बहुत ही आस्था व निष्ठा के साथ मनाया जाता है। दूसरी ओर समालखा में भी यह पर्व मनाया गया। छठ पूजा का चार दिवसीय व्रत संतान की खुशहाली,परिवार की समृद्धि और अच्छे जीवन की कामना के लिए किया जाता है। यह अनुपम व्रत सूर्य उपासना का है। इस दौरान सूर्यदेव की पूजा की जाती है।

