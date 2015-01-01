पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता:बच्चे ऑनलाइन दे रहे डांस, वोकल म्यूजिक की प्रस्तुतियां, कुरुक्षेत्र में बनाया गया मंच

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव में प्रस्तुति देता छात्र।
  • सरकारी स्कूलों के 9वीं से 12 तक के विद्यार्थी ले रहे आयोजनों में हिस्सा, 18 तक चलेगी प्रतियोगिता

मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय के तत्वावधान में हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद (एससीईआरटी) द्वारा मंगलवार से ऑनलाइन राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ किया गया। इस प्रतियोगिता में पानीपत के 18 छात्र और 18 छात्राएं अपनी-अपनी प्रतिभा प्रदर्शित कर रहे हैं। मंच कुरुक्षेत्र में बनाया गया है। राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में विजेता विद्यार्थियों को नेशनल लेवल प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने का मौका दिया जाएगा।

जिला को-ऑर्डिनेटर रमेश चहल ने बताया कि हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद द्वारा ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया है। इसमें सरकारी स्कूलों के कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया है। इस प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ खंड स्तर पर किया गया था। खंड स्तर पर आयोजित प्रतियोगिता में 90 विद्यार्थियों का चयन हुआ था। इसके बाद जिला स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया।

जिला स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता के राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता के लिए 18 छात्रों और 18 छात्राओं का चयन किया गया है। राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ 15 दिसंबर को किया गया था, यह प्रतियोगिता 18 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। इसके बाद नेशनल लेवल प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इस प्रतियोगिता के लिए पानीपत से 9 छात्रों और 9 छात्राओं का चयन किया जाएगा। डीपीसी कौशल्या आर्य ने बताया कि एससीईआरटी परिषद ने ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव के माध्यम से विद्यार्थियों को प्रतियोगिताओं में शामिल होने का मौका दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें