कार्यक्रम:बच्चों को सावधान रहने के साथ-साथ कानूनी अधिकारों का ज्ञान भी होना चाहिए : डीएसपी

पानीपत3 घंटे पहले
कार्यकम में हस्ताक्षर करते डीएसपी सतीश वत्स।

किले स्थित एसडी कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में जिला प्रशासन पानीपत, जिला रेडक्रॉस सोसायटी, जिला बाल संरक्षण कार्यालय और जिला पुलिस के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में चाइल्ड लाइन दोस्ती समारोह हुआ। मुख्य अतिथि पुलिस मुख्यालय डीएसपी सतीश वत्स रहे। अध्यक्षता प्रिंसिपल शीतल गोयल ने की। रेडक्रॉस सोसायटी की को-ऑर्डिनेटर पूजा रानी ने बताया कि पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता, रंगोली और ड्राइंग प्रतियोगिता के अलावा हस्ताक्षर कैंपेन का आयाेजन हुआ।

डीएसपी सतीश वत्स ने कहा कि संस्कारों के अभाव में जहां आज बच्चों के साथ अनेक प्रकार के अपराध हो रहे हैं वहीं अनेक अपराधों में नाबालिग बच्चों का शामिल होना एक बड़ी चिंता का विषय बन गया है। इसलिए बच्चों को बाल्यकाल से ही जहां बाल अधिकारों का ज्ञान होना चाहिए। वहीं बच्चों को हर समय सावधान भी रहना चाहिए। अध्यापकों, अभिभावकों और छात्र-छात्राओं को नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति को सफल बनाने में अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान देना चाहिए।

बच्चों को हर समय सावधान रहने के साथ-साथ अपने कानूनी अधिकारों का ज्ञान भी होना चाहिए। फिर भी यदि कहीं कोई दुर्घटना घट जाए अथवा दुर्घटना घटने की संभावना हो तो बच्चों को तुरंत फोन नंबर 1098, 1091 तथा 100 नंबर पर बिना किसी झिझक के फोन करना चाहिए।

पुलिस में 3 से 10 प्रतिशत बेटियाें की संख्या बढ़ाई

हरियाणा पुलिस में बेटियों की संख्या तीन प्रतिशत से बढ़ाकर 10 प्रतिशत की है। शीघ्र ही 15 प्रतिशत बढ़ाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है। छात्रा सुरक्षित परिवहन योजना के तहत हरियाणा रोडवेज की 211 विशेष बसें स्कूल व कॉलेज की छात्राओं के लिए चलाई है। महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए 300 सामान्य बसों और 105 बस अड्डों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाए गए है। इस माैके पर समारोह को प्राचार्य शीतल गोयल, सीडब्ल्यूसी के सदस्य डॉ. मुकेश आर्य, आर्य समाज काबड़ी के उप प्रधान ओमदत्त आर्य माैजूद रहे।

