पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
पानीपत। बरसात के बाद स्मॉग खत्म शहर दिखने लगा साफ।

अचानक हुए मौसम में बदलाव के कारण शहर की हवा उतनी ही स्वच्छ हो गई है जितनी लॉकडाउन में 25 मार्च को थी। 25 मार्च की तरह 17 नवंबर को भी एक्यूआई 101 दर्ज किया गया। लाॅकडाउन में हवा इसलिए स्वच्छ हो गई थी क्योंकि सभी इंडस्ट्रियां बंद थीं। वाहनों का संचालन पूरी तरह से बंद था। होटल-ढाबे तक बंद थे। अब इतनी स्वच्छ हवा दो दिन में हुई 14 एमएम बारिश और 20 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से पूर्वी हवाओं के चलने के कारण हुई है। पिछले तीन दिनों में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स में 605 पाॅइंट की गिरावट आई है।

दीपावली पर्व पर हुई आतिशबाजी की वजह से प्रदूषण का स्तर अति खतरनाक स्तर 500 को पार कर 711 तक पहुंच गया था। रविवार दोपहर को पंजाब पर बने पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर पानीपत तक आ गया था। रविवार देर शाम के बाद देर रात को हुई 14 एमएम बारिश ने प्रदूषण को धोकर रख दिया। सोमवार सुबह जब लोग सोकर जागे तो वातावरण पूरी तरह साफ देख वह दंग रह गए। हवा बिल्कुल स्वच्छ थी। पेड़ों के पत्ते साफ थे।

आगे ये रहेगा मौसम

मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. डीपी दुबे ने बताया कि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर मंगलवार से कम होना शुरू हो गया है। फिलहाल कुछ दिन आसमान साफ रहने की संभावना है। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.5 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 12.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। अब दिन और रात के तापमान में दो से 3 डिग्री की गिरावट आ सकती है। सुबह और रात को कोहरा छाने की उम्मीद है।

