अच्छी खबर:सिविल अस्पताल में क्लब फुट क्लीनिक शुरू, टेढ़े पैरों वाले बच्चों का करवा सकते हैं इलाज

पानीपत9 मिनट पहले
सर्जरी के बाद बच्चे को पहनाए जूते।
  • हर शुक्रवार ओपीडी में बच्चों का चेकअप करते हैं डॉक्टर

नवजात बच्चों में पैर तिरछे होने की शिकायत पर अभिभावक डर जाते हैं। वे इसे ठीक नहीं होने वाले बीमारी समझते हैं। खासकर किसी लड़की को होने पर परिजन की परेशानी और बढ़ जाती है, क्योंकि उसकी शादी की चिंता रहती है। लेकिन इसका इलाज पूरी तरह से संभव है। पैर तिरछे होने की समस्या को ‘क्लब फुट’ कहते हैं। इसके लिए सिविल अस्पताल में क्लब फुट क्लीनिक शुरू किया गया है। इसमें हर शुक्रवार काे ओपीडी की जाती है।

यह कार्यक्रम स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आरबीएसके कार्यक्रम और मेरिकल फिट इंडिया एनजीओ द्वारा शुरू किया गया है। आरबीएसके कार्यक्रम के नाेडल अधिकारी डाॅ. ललित वर्मा ने बताया कि यह एक ऐसा रोग है, जिसमें जन्म से ही बच्चे के पैरों में टेढ़ापन रहता है। एक सर्वेक्षण के अनुसार 1000 बच्चों में एक बच्चा इस रोग से प्रभावित होता है। जिले में 2020 के डाटा के अनुसार 20 से 22 बच्चे ऐसे पैदा हुए हैं। ‘क्लब फुट’ से प्रभावित लगभग 50 फीसदी बच्चों में ऐसा टेढ़ापन दोनों पैरों में होता है। इसका इलाज दो तरीके से होता है। प्लास्टर व सर्जरी। यह निर्णय चिकित्सक बीमारी देखने के बाद लेते हैं।

जन्म के 3 से 4 माह में ही इलाज कराना जरूरी

मेरिकल फिट इंडिया एनजीओ के जिला सुपरवाइजर विनाेद ने बताया कि जन्म के पहले 3 से 4 महीने में बच्चे का इलाज कराएं ताे पैर ठीक हाेने के 100 प्रतिशत चांस हाेते हैं। अगर जन्म के 2 साल बाद बच्चाें का इलाज कराएं ताे उसमें 50 प्रतिशत ही चांस हाेता है कि बच्चाें के पैर सीधे हाे या न हाे।

सिविल में 3 बच्चाें की हाे चुकी सर्जरी

जिला सुपरवाइजर विनाेद ने बताया कि सिविल अस्पताल में हर शुक्रवार काे दाे हड्डी राेग विशेषज्ञ डाॅ प्रदीप और डाॅ. वैभव ऐसे बच्चाें की ओपीडी करते हैं। ये कार्यक्रम 24 सितंबर 2020 से शुरू हुआ है। 10 बच्चाें काे ऑपरेट कर रहे हैं। इनमें से 3 की अस्पताल में ही सर्जरी हाे चुकी है और 2 बच्चाें काे पैर सीधा रखने वाले जूते दिए गए हैं।

