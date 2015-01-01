पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सीएम फ्लाइंग व नगर निगम ने हरिनगर में गिराए अवैध निर्माण

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
  • अवैध निर्माणाधीन भवनाें को गिरा दोबारा कंस्ट्रक्शन न करने की दी चेतावनी

सीएम फ्लाइंग व नगर निगम की टीम ने संयुक्त रूप से कार्रवाई करते हुए हरिनगर में निर्माणाधीन अवैध भवन गिराए। साथ खाली प्लाटों में भरी जा रही नींव व सड़कों को भी जेसीबी से उखड़वा दिया। संबंधित भवन व प्लाट मालिकों ने इस कार्रवाई को बिना नोटिस गैर कानूनी बताया और सरकार व नगर निगम अधिकारियों पर तानाशाही बरतने का आरोप लगाया।

सीएम फ्लाइंग व नगर निगम ने अवैध निर्माणाधीन भवन मालिकों को चेतावनी दी कि दोबारा से नियमों के विरूद्ध कंस्ट्रक्शन नहीं होनी चाहिए। कार्रवाई में किसी भी प्रकार से रुकावट न हो, इसके लिए नगर निगम एवं सीएम फ्लाईंग टीम ने भारी पुलिस बल बुला लिया। साथ ही 2 जेसीबी मशीन भी साथ ले ली गई।

क्षेत्र में अवैध निर्माणों पर कार्रवाई की बात बहुत तेजी से फैल गई। देखते ही देखते आसपास के क्षेत्रवासी भी मौके पर जमा हो गए। लोगों ने निगम की कार्रवाई का विरोध भी किया। लोगों ने कहा कि कार्रवाई करने से पहले किसी भी भवन या प्लाॅट मालिक को कोई नोटिस नहीं दिया गया। बिना नोटिस के कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया है। जिस समय उन्होंने खाली प्लाट खरीदे थे, प्रॉपर्टी डीलरों ने भरोसा दिलाया था कि भविष्य में किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं होगी। आज उनको फोन मिलाए तो किसी ने नहीं उठाया। विरोध के बाद भी टीम ने किसी की नहीं सुनी।

कई बार दे चुके हैं नोटिस, मान नहीं रहे लोग

इस प्रकार से अवैध निर्माण करने वाले लोगों को समय-समय पर नोटिस देकर चेतावनी दी जाती है कि बिना अनुमति किसी भी प्रकार का निर्माण न करें। फिर भी लोग बाज नहीं आते हैं। इस कार्रवाई से पहले भी नोटिस दिए गए थे। भविष्य में भी इस प्रकार के अवैध निर्माणों पर कार्रवाई की जाती रहेगी। महिपाल सिंह, चीफ इंजीनियर, नगर निगम पानीपत।

