गणतंत्र दिवस:किसानों के विरोध के चलते पानीपत नहीं आए CM खट्‌टर, मुख्य सचिव ने फहराया झंडा

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
पानीपत के शिवाजी स्टेडियम में ध्वजारोहण करते मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन। - Dainik Bhaskar
पानीपत के शिवाजी स्टेडियम में ध्वजारोहण करते मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन।
  • किसान यूनियन ने विरोध से कर दिया था इंकार, लेकिन सरकार ने नहीं लिया रिस्क
  • ​​​​​मुख्य सचिव ने ली सलामी, जिले के सरकारी विभागों ने झांकियों से उन्नति को दर्शाया

गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर मंगलवार को मुख्य सचिव IAS विजय वर्धन ने पानीपत के शिवाजी स्टेडियम में ध्वजारोहण किया। इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर को पानीपत में ध्वजारोहण करना था, लेकिन किसानों ने मुख्यमंत्री के ध्वजारोहण का विरोध करने की चेतावनी दी। हांलाकि किसान यूनियन ने बाद में मुख्यमंत्री का विरोध न करने का बयान जारी कर दिया था, फिर भी सरकार ने कोई रिस्क न लेते हुए मुख्यमंत्री के स्थान पर मुख्य सचिव से ध्वजारोहण कराया। मुख्य सचिव ने सलामी ली और जिले के सरकारी विभागों ने झांकियों से उन्नति को दर्शाया।

सलामी लेते मुख्य सचिव।
सलामी लेते मुख्य सचिव।

कृषि कानूनों के चलते प्रदेश में सरकार के सभी कार्यक्रमों का विरोध हो चुका है। 26 जनवरी को पानीपत के शिवाजी स्टेडियम में मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर को ध्वजारोहण करना था। 20 जनवरी को किसानों ने प्रशासन को ज्ञापन देकर मुख्यमंत्री के कार्यक्रम को रद करने की मांग की। अन्यथा की स्थिति में किसानों ने विरोध करने की चेतावनी दी थी। हांलाकि इसके बाद भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रतन सिंह मान ने बयान जारी करके गणतंत्र दिवस पर मुख्यमंत्री के कार्यक्रम का विरोध न करने की बात कही थी और साथ में राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए विरोध करने वालों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की थी।

इसके बाद भी सरकार ने कोई रिस्क न लेते हुए मुख्यमंत्री के स्थान पर मुख्य सचिव को ध्वजारोहण के लिए भेजा। मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन ने सुबह 10 बजे ध्वजारोहण किया। इसके बाद पानीपत और मधुबन के महिला-पुरुष पुलिसकर्मियों व NCC और स्काउट-गाइड के कैडेट्स ने मार्च पास्ट किया।

सूर्य नमस्कार करते स्कूली बच्चे।
सूर्य नमस्कार करते स्कूली बच्चे।

GSSS के बच्चों ने सामूहिक सूर्य नमस्कार की प्रस्तुति दी। इसके बाद जिले के 15 सरकारी विभागों ने उन्नति को दर्शाती हुई झांकी निकाली।

कोरोना वायरस के पीछे वैक्सीन लेकर लगे रहे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
सभी विभागों ने मेहनत से झांकियों को तैयार किया। सबसे अधिक आकर्षित स्वास्थ्य विभाग की झांकी ने किया। इसमें कोरोना सैंपल से लेकर अब वैक्सीनेशन के तरीके को दर्शाया गया। दो स्वास्यकर्मी इंजेक्शन लेकर कोरोना वायरस के पीछे-पीछे से चलते दिखाए गए। इसके अलावा रोडवेज निगम की झांकी भी अच्छी रही।

जिलेभर की पुलिस की गई तैनात
किसानों के विरोध न करने का दावा करने और CM खट्‌टर के न आने के बावजूद भी प्रशासन गणतंत्र दिवस पर पूरा मुस्तैद दिखा। आम लोगों के लिए शिवाजी स्टेडियम जाने वाले मुख्य सड़क को बंद कर दिया गया। इसके बाद स्टेडियम जाने वाले रास्तों और आसपास जिलेभर की फोर्स तैनात की गई।

CM के न आने से सामान्य रहा समारोह
पानीपत में CM का कार्यक्रम घोषित होने के बाद प्रशासन ने जोर-शोर तैयारियां शुरू की थीं। किसानों के विरोध के बाद CM के कार्यक्रम पर संशय हो गया। प्रशासन तभी ढीला पड़ गया था, लेकिन जब किसान यूनियन ने विरोध न करने का दावा किया तो प्रशासन ने फिर से तैयारियों पर जोर लगाए। मार्च पास्ट समेत 8 कार्यक्रम फाइनल किए गए। जिनमें सांस्कृतिक व देशभक्ति कार्यक्रमों के साथ एकल योग भी शामिल था, लेकिन अब CM खट्‌टर नहीं आए तो बाकी कार्यक्रम रद कर दिए गए।

