अधिकारियों की अनदेखी:2 माह में पूरा हाेने वाला सीएनजी अंतिम संस्कार प्लांट, 6 माह से लटकाए बैठे निगम अधिकारी

पानीपत15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. श्मशान घाट में इलेक्ट्रिक शव दाह के लिए रखी गई चिमनी।
  • जंग से टूटने लगी हैं लावारिस पड़ी अंतिम संस्कार की मशीन व चिमनी की पाइप
  • निगम अधिकारियाें की अनदेखी से लटका दिल्ली पैरलल नहर शिवपुरी

नगर निगम अधिकारियाें काे जिन कामाें में कमिशन खाने मिले, उनके बार-बार टेंडर निकलवा देते हैं। प्रदेश सरकार ने जनता की सुविधा में असंध राेड स्थित दिल्ली पैरलल नहर किनारे स्थित शिवपुरी में 67 लाख रुपए के सीएनजी अंतिम संस्कार प्लांट की जिम्मेदारी नगर निगम काे दी थी। अप्रैल 2020 में शुरू हुआ यह प्रोजेक्ट 2 माह में लगाकर जनता की सुविधा में शुरू भी करना था, लेकिन नगर निगम अधिकारियाें की अनदेखी से 6 माह बीतने पर बाद भी अधूरा है। यह आरोप निगम अधिकारियाें पर शिवपुरी धाम साेसायटी पदाधिकारी व मेंबर लगा रहे हैं। अभी तक इसका काम 50 प्रतिशत भी नहीं हुआ है।

नहीं पड़ेगी लकड़ियों की जरूरत

संस्था महासचिव संजीव शर्मा ने बताया कि इसमें संस्कार करने पर लकड़ियाें की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। धुआं रहित हाेने से प्रदूषण भी कम फैलेगा। मुर्दे का संस्कार सामान्यत: 40 मिनट में हाेगा। मृतक परिजनाें व साेसायटी मेंबराें काे बार-बार चिता की निगरानी नहीं करनी पड़ेगी।

झूठ बाेल रहे अधिकारी व ठेकेदार : महासचिव

शिवपुरी धाम साेसायटी महासचिव संजीव शर्मा का अरे है कि निगम अधिकारी व ठेकेदार दाेनाें ही झूठ बाेल रहे हैं। एक सप्ताह में प्रोजेक्ट कैसे पूरा हाे जाएगा। अभी ताे इसका गैस व बिजली कनेक्शन भी नहीं लिया। अधूरा प्रोजेक्ट मुसीबत बन चुका है।

ठेकेदार बाेला- 5 पैसे भी नहीं मिले, पेमेंट मिलती है ताे इसी सप्ताह काम पूरा

प्राेजेक्ट का ठेका लेने वाली गुप्ता कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के प्रबंधक विनाेद कुमार पांडेय का कहना है कि 60 लाख रुपए की मशीन व 7 लाख रुपए के अन्य कामाें के खर्च मिलाकर 67 लाख रुपए का प्रोजेक्ट है। इसके लिए अभी तक 5 पैसे भी नहीं मिले। पेमेंट मिले ताे एक सप्ताह में काम पूरा कर देंगे। पेमेंट के लिए पंचकूला मुख्यालय कई बार मांग भेजी है। अब जल्दी ही पेमेंट मिलने की उम्मीद है।

प्रोजेक्ट संबंधित अपडेट ले उठाउंगा कदम : कमिश्नर

मैं खुद प्रोजेक्ट संबंधित सारी अपडेट लूंगा। उन्हीं के आधार पर उचित कदम भी उठाऊंगा। मुझे अधूरा हाेने की बातपता नहीं थी। संबंधित जिम्मेदार अधिकारियाें से बातचीत की जाएगी। डाॅ. मनाेज कुमार यादव, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम, पानीपत।

