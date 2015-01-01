पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:तंबाकू युक्त उत्पादों के सेवन से कोरोना सहित कई बीमारियों का खतरा : सीएमओ

पानीपत2 दिन पहले
पानीपत। तंबाकू के बारे में जागरूक करते सीएमओ डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा व अन्य डाॅक्टर।
  • स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों और लोगों को तंबाकू का सेवन न करने की शपथ दिलाई

सिविल अस्पताल में स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा बुधवार को विशेष तंबाकू निषेध अभियान के तहत जागरूकता कार्यक्रम किया गया। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि विशेष तंबाकू निषेध अभियान 9 से 15 नवंबर तक चलाया जाएगा। उन्होंने तंबाकू युक्त उत्पादों के सेवन से होने वाली बीमारियां जैसे कोरोना, इंफेक्शन, उच्च रक्तचाप, केंसर, लकवा, टीबी, दमा, नपुंशकता, हार्टअटैक, दिल का दौरा इत्यादि के बारे में विस्तार से बताया।

उन्होंने आमजन व स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को तंबाकू के सेवन ना करने बारे शपथ भी दिलाई। अभियान के नोडल अधिकारी डाॅ. कर्मबीर चोपड़ा ने विस्तार से बताया कि तंबाकू नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के तहत किसी भी सार्वजनिक स्थान जैसे अस्पतालों, बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन, सिनेमा हॉल, सरकारी,गैर सरकारी कार्यालय व धर्मशालाओं इत्यादि में धूम्रपान करने पर जुर्माना व जेल का प्रावधान है।

वहीं किसी भी 18 वर्ष से कम आयु के व्यक्ति से बीड़ी, सिगरेट बिकवाना व उसे बेचना, किसी भी शिक्षा संस्थान के 100 वर्ग गज के दायरे में बीड़ी, सिगरेट बेचना, प्रत्यक्ष या अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से प्रचार करना व उत्पाद के पैकेटों के 85 प्रतिशत भाग पर स्वास्थ्य चेतावनी न देना दंडनीय अपराध है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस अभियान का मुख्य उद्देश्य लोगों को जागरूक करना है। इस अवसर पर डाॅ. जितेंद्र त्यागी, चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डाॅ. आलोक जैन, डिप्टी एमएस डाॅ. अमित पाेरिया, डाॅ. एसके गुप्ता, डाॅ. केतन भारद्वाज, डाॅ. शालिनी मेहता, डाॅ. राजबाला रंगा, कृष्णा भाटिया, हेल्थ इंस्पेक्टर सतीश कुमार, स्टेनो मनीष कुमार व अमित कुमार मौजूद रहे।

