जानलेवा कोरोना:पानीपत में नहीं टूट रहा कोरोना से मौत का सिलसिला, दो और ने तोड़ा दम

पानीपत7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिसंबर के 16 दिनों में कोरोना से हुई 18 मौत।
  • दिसंबर के 16 दिनों में कोरोना से हुई 18 मौत

पानीपत के लिए दिसंबर माह में कोरोना कहर मचा रहा है। इस माह के 16 दिनों में 18 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। बुधवार को भी कोरोना से दो लोगों की मौत हुई। जिले में कोरोना से मौत का आंकड़ा 143 पहुंच चुका है। बुधवार को भी जिले में कोरोना के 37 नए केस मिले हैं।

CMO डॉ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि दलबीर नगर की 55 वर्षीय महिला और गांल कालखा के 45 वर्षीय पुरुष की बीते दिनों मौत हुई थी। दोनों का कोरोना सैंपल लिया था, जिसकी बुधवार को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसके अलावा बुधवार को रिफाइनरी, सेक्टर-12, सुभाष नगर, NFL टाउनशिप, ऋषि कॉलोनी, सैनी कॉलोनी, समालखा, बिल्लू कॉलोनी, आनंद नगर, सनौली कलां, सेक्टर 13-17, कृष्णा नगर, नामुंडा, देशराज कॉलोनी, NHBC, HSVP फेज-2, विकास नगर, अंसल, अधमी, मतलौडा, खुखराना, कुलदीप नगर और अहर से पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट मिली है। वहीं, कोरोना को हराने वाले 88 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। बुधवार को कोरोना के कुल 1585 सैंपल लिये गए हैं। अभी तक पानीपत में कुल पॉजिटिव 10 हजार 180 केसों में से 364 एक्टिव हैं।

