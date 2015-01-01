पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:नशे की लत पूरी करने के लिए एलईडी चुराने के आरोपी काबू

पानीपत10 घंटे पहले
चोरी के मामले में गिरफ्तार आरोपी।

बाबरपुर मंडी में 4 दिन पहले घर के ताले तोड़कर एलईडी चोरी करने के मामले में सीआईए-2 ने दो आरोपियों को एमसी चौक के पास से गिरफ्तार किया है। उनकी पहचान बतरा कॉलोनी के पास एमसी चौक निवासी राज अंसारी पुत्र मोहम्मद सराज और सतीश पुत्र गोपाल के रूप में हुई है।

दोनों ने 20 नवंबर को बाबरपुर मंडी में साहिल नागपाल के घर से एलईडी चुराई थी। साहिल घर का ताला लगाकर अपने ताऊ के घर पर सोने गया था। पीछे से दोनों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया। पीड़ित ने 23 नवंबर को सदर थाने में अज्ञात के खिलाफ चोरी का केस दर्ज कराया था। सीआईए ने आरोपियों से चोरी की एलईडी बरामद कर ली है। दोनों नशा की लत पूरी करने के लिए चोरी करते हैं। सीआईए बुधवार को उनको कोर्ट में पेश करेगी।

अंबा कॉलोनी में घर में घुसकर परिवार पर हमला, 5 घायल

कालाआंब रोड पर अंबा कॉलोनी में कुछ लोगों ने घर में घुसकर एक परिवार पर हमला कर दिया। हमले में दंपती, दो बेटियां व एक बेटा घायल हो गए। उनको सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। घायल पिता शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज करके मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। अंबा कॉलोनी निवासी शाहिद अली पुत्र कुदरत अली ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी कि 20 नवंबर को वह अपने परिवार के साथ घर पर था। रात करीब 9 बजे उग्राखेड़ी निवासी साहिल पुत्र नवीन ने आवाज लगाई तो वह बाहर निकल आया।

साहिल के साथ 10 अन्य लड़के भी थे। जो लाठी-डंडे लेकर उसके घर में घुस आए और बेटे निजाकत अली के बारे में पूछने लगे। तब शाहिद ने उनको कहा कि बेटा गांव में गया था। इतना सुनते ही आरोपियों ने उसके साथ मारपीट कर दी। बचाने आए बेटे निजाकत अली, पत्नी कोशिदा, बेटी फिजा और चांदनी के साथ भी मारपीट की। आसपास के लोगों के आने पर आरोपी धमकी देकर भाग गए। कहा कि अगर बेटे ने उनके साथ बकवास की तो जान से मार देंगे।

