कोरोना केस:268 दिनों में 1 से 10,018 तक पहुंचे कोरोना मरीज, राेजाना 37 की औसत से मिले पॉजिटिव

पानीपत36 मिनट पहले
  • 602 केस दिसंबर के 12 दिन में ही जिले में आ चुके हैं
  • 10 हजार मरीजों का आंकड़ा पार करने वाला पानीपत नौवां जिला बना

जिले में शनिवार काे कोरोना के 47 नए मरीज मिले। इसके साथ ही जिले में काेराेना केसाें का आंकड़ा 10 हजार के पार हाेकर 10018 हाे गया है। जिले में पहला केस 19 मार्च काे मिला था। यानी 10 हजार केस हाेने में 268 दिन लगे। राेजाना 37 की औसत से मरीज मिले हैं। 10 हजार मरीजों का आंकड़ा पार करने वाला पानीपत प्रदेश का नौवां जिला बन गया है। वहीं शनिवार को कोरोना से दो लाेगों की मौत हुई। जिले में अबतक 137 जानें जा चुकी हैं।

चिंता: 100 में से 44 लोग बिना मास्क

  • प्रदेश के कुल एक्टिव केसाें में 4.13% केस पानीपत के हैं। डाॅक्टराें का कहना है कि अब अक्टूबर के बाद फिर से केस बढ़ने लगे हैं। इसका साफ मतलब है कि लाेग लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं।
  • जिले में हर 100 में से 44 लाेग बिना मास्क के घूम रहे हैं, वहीं हर 100 में 45 जगहाें पर साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग टूट रही है।

माैत: अबतक 137 की जा चुकी है जान

  • जिले में शनिवार काे तहसील कैंप वासी 53 वर्षीय पुरुष व न्यू रमेश नगर वासी 64 वर्षीय पुरुष की माैत हुई है।
  • जिले में इस महीने में अब तक 12 और अब तक कुल 137 की माैत हाे चुकी है। कुल केसाें के मामले में 1.37% मृत्यु दर में हम तीसरे नंबर पर हैं। हिसार और करनाल में पानीपत से ज्यादा मृत्यु दर है।

राहत: 9402 लोग अबतक जीत चुके

  • शनिवार काे 35 लाेगाें ने काेराेना काे हराकर ठीक हुए हैं।
  • कुल रिकवरी केस बढ़कर अब 9402 हाे गए हैं। जिले में इस समय 468 मरीज एक्टिव हैं।
  • शनिवार काे 1123 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए गए हैं वहीं 11 केस अब तक अनट्रेस हैं। 2151 लोगाें के सैंपलाें की रिपाेर्ट पेंडिंग है।
