पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फिर लेगगा राहत का टीका:5 दिन बाद कल से शुरू होगा कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन, 16 सेंटर पर 1332 को टीके लगाने का लक्ष्य

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
CMO डॉ. संतलाल वर्मा। - Dainik Bhaskar
CMO डॉ. संतलाल वर्मा।
  • 12 फरवरी को दूसरी डोज और 15 फरवरी से दूसरा चरण शुरू करने की तैयारी

पानीपत में पांच दिन बाद गुरुवार से फिर कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होगा। शुक्रवार काे ही जिले में वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम बंद था। अब सिविल अस्पताल सहित 16 सेंटराें पर वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा। इन 16 सेंटराें पर 1332 रजिस्ट्रड फ्रंटलाइन वर्कराें काे टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। नाेडल अधिकारी डाॅ. मनीष पाशी ने बताया कि इन 16 सेंटराें पर सिर्फ रजिस्ट्रड फ्रंटलाइन वर्कराें काे ही टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा अन्य लाेग बेवजह न पहुंचे। CMO डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा ने फ्रंटलाइन वर्कराें से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वैक्सीन पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। इससे डरे नहीं, क्याेंकि अब तक जिन वर्कराें काे टीका लगा है, वाे सभी पूरी तरह से ठीक हैं। वहीं, राेजाना काम भी कर रहे हैं।

1200 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कराें का और मिला डाटा
CMO डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि कुछ प्राइवेट अस्पतालाें ने अपना पूरा डाटा नहीं दिया। अब करीब 1200 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर का डाटा और जाेड़ा गया है। इनकाे वैक्सीन लगनी है। अब तक 3 हजार 265 हेल्थ वर्कराें काे टीका लग चुका है। जबकि, 5880 काे लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा था। गुरुवार काे 1332 का लक्ष्य रखा है। उम्मीद है सभी हेल्थ वर्कर टीका लगवाएंगे। 6660 हेल्थ वर्कराें की सूची में अब 1200 नए वर्कराें काे भी जाेड़े ताे 7800 से ज्यादा का डाटा अब तक हमारे पास आ गया है।

15 फरवरी से दूसरा चरण
CMO डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि 15 फरवरी से दूसरा चरण शुरू हाे सकता है( पहली डाेज ले चुके फ्रंटलाइन वर्कराें काे 28 दिनाें बाद दूसरी डाेज लगनी है। उनकाे 12 फरवरी से दूसरी डाेज देने की तैयारी की गई है। जिले में वैक्सीन काे लेकर धीरे-धीरे विश्वास बढ़ रहा है, उम्मीद है फरवरी के दूसरे सप्ताह तक पहले चरण के सभी वर्कराें काे टीका लगा दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser