पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव की तैयारी:सोनीपत में निगम चुनाव, पानीपत में हलचल क्योंकि भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ने लगाई नेताओं की ड्यूटी

पानीपत44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा ने वार्ड वाइज 25 से अधिक नेताओं को लगाया, कांग्रेस ने धर्मपाल गुप्ता को बनाया पर्यवेक्षक

सोनीपत में नगर निगम चुनाव होने जा रहा है, लेकिन हलचल यहां पानीपत में भी है। क्योंकि, भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों पार्टियों ने अपने नेताओं की ड्यूटी लगाई हैं। भाजपा ने मेयर अवनीत कौर, निगम से जुड़े छह पार्षद सहित 25 नेताओं की ड्यूटी लगाई है। मेयर अवनीत कौर को चुनाव के लिए सह-प्रभारी बनाया है। वहीं, कांग्रेस ने धर्मपाल गुप्ता को पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया है। मंगलवार से इन नेताओं में से अधिकांश सोनीपत में ड्यूटी शुरू कर चुके हैं।

भाजपा ने वार्ड वाइज नेताओं की ड्यूटी लगाई हैं। प्रदेश सचिव सत्यवान शेरा को वार्ड-16 की जिम्मेदारी दी है। जिला अध्यक्ष डॉ. अर्चना गुप्ता ने वार्ड 1 में राजेश झट्टीपुर,वार्ड 2 में तरुण गांधी, नकुल, वार्ड 3 में पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष गजेंद्र सलूजा, वार्ड-4 में पार्षद लोकेश नांगरू, वार्ड-5 में पूर्व पार्षद अशोक नारंग, वार्ड-6 में जिला पार्षद देव मलिक, वार्ड-7 में गंगाराम स्वामी, वार्ड-8 में संजय नरवाल, वार्ड-9 में रघुनाथ कश्यप, वार्ड-10 में पार्षद अशोक कटारिया, वार्ड-11 में नवीन भाटिया व नारायण पुनिया, वार्ड-12 सरदार अमरजीत सिंह कोहली, वार्ड-13 में मुनीश जावा, वार्ड-14 में दुष्यंत भट्ट, वार्ड-15 में प्राण रत्नाकर व धारा सिंह, वार्ड-17 में मुकेश वाल्मीकि व कुलदीप जांगड़ा, वार्ड-18 में मंजीत डिकाडला, वार्ड-19 में रामकुमार सैनी व अन्य की डयूटी लगाई है।

डॉ. अर्चना गुप्ता ने बताया कि पार्षद रविंद्र भाटिया और पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष डॉ. गजेंद्र सलूजा को सोनीपत नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए बूथ प्रबंधन की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। जिला महामंत्री कृष्ण छौक्कर को भी चुनाव में लगाया गया है। साथ ही जहां खाली रहेगा, वह खुद देखेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मंगलवार को उनकी टीम सोनीपत रवाना हो रही है।

धर्मपाल गुप्ता कांग्रेस के पर्यवेक्षक बनाए गए
कांग्रेस ने दो बार विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ चुके सीनियर नेता धर्मपाल गुप्ता को सोनीपत नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए पर्यवेक्षक बनाया है। गुप्ता के साथ ही दो अन्य शहरों के नेताओं को भी पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें