लेटलतीफी:निगम ने 49.70 लाख में 9850 एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइट खरीदीं, लेकिन फिटिंग का सामान नहीं

पानीपत27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम के दफ्तर में रखी एलईडी लाइटें।
  • एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइटों की फिटिंग के लिए निकाला जाएगा टेंडर, निगम के चीफ इंजीनियर ने कहा-एस्टीमेट तैयार कर रहे हैं

शहर के लिए निगम ने निगम ने 49.70 लाख में 9850 एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइटें तो खरीद लीं, लेकिन इन्हें लगाने के लिए फिटिंग का सामान अभी तक नहीं खरीदा है। इसलिए शहरवासियों को अभी रात के समय गली-माेहल्लों में अंधेरे का सामना करना पड़ेगा। नगर निगम अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइट किसी अन्य कंपनी से खरीदी हैं और फिटिंग का सामान अन्य कंपनियाें से खरीदा जाना है। इसकी खरीदारी करने के लिए अन्य टेंडर निकाला जाएगा।

प्रति लाइट 300 रुपए तक आएगा खर्च

एलईडी लाइट लगाने के लिए अलग से फिटिंग के सामान का टेंडर निकाला जाएगा। निगम अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि एक लाइट काे लगाने में क्लैम्प, नट बाेल्ट व वायरिंग समेत अन्य सामान पर करीब 300 रुपए का खर्च हाेंगे। इस तरह 9850 लाइट लगाने में करीब 29 लाख रुपए का खर्च हाेंगे।

पहले 5000, अब 4850 लाइटें आईं

नगर निगम ने जाे लाइट खरीदी हैं, वे दाे बार में पानीपत पहुंची हैं। पहली खेप में 5000 लाइट मंगलवार काे पानीपत आई थीं। दूसरी खेप में 4850 लाइट बुधवार काे पानीपत पहुंची हैं। सभी लाइट पालिका बाजार स्थित नगर निगम कार्यालय में रखी जा चुकी हैं।

अंधेरे में लूटपाट होने का खतरा ज्यादा रहता है

पार्षद शकुंतला गर्ग का कहना है कि मेरे वार्ड-25 व मित्तल मेगा वाली सड़क से फैक्ट्रियाें में काम करने वाले मजदूराें का आना जाना रहता है। पूरे वार्ड में 70 प्रतिशत तक लाइट खराब हैं। ऐसे में लूटपाट की घटनाएं होने की आशंका है। गुरुवार शाम काे मित्तल मेगा माॅल के पास हुई 4 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा की लूटपाट की घटना इसका ताजा उदाहरण है।

अभी तक पार्षदाें ने नहीं भेजी है डिमांड

शहर के किसी भी वार्ड के पार्षद ने लाइट लगवाने के लिए नगर निगम कार्यालय में डिमांड नहीं भेजी है। लाइट लगाने प्रक्रिया की ज्यादातर पार्षद विराेध कर रहे हैं। कमिश्नर ने सभी पार्षदाें काे आग्रह किया हुआ है कि अपने वार्डाें से संबंधित पॉइंट बताएं। ताकि सही प्रकार से लाइटाें काे लगाया जा सके।

फिटिंग सामान का टेंडर जल्द लगवाएंगे

नई एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइटों को लगाने के लिए प्रयाेग हाेने वाले सामान का टेंडर अलग से लगाया जाएगा। एस्टीमेट तैयार कराया जा रहा है। सामान अच्छी क्वालिटी का लगाना है, इसके लिए हर पहलू काे ध्यान में रखकर टेंडर निकाला जाएगा। एलईडी जल्दी ही लगानी शुरू कर दी जाएंगी। -महिपाल सिंह, चीफ इंजीनियर, नगर निगम, पानीपत।

