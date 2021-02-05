पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ बदमाश:पानीपत में पुलिस बूथ से 100 कदम दूर रिवाल्वर के बल पर युवा उद्यमी से लूट ली क्रेटा कार और I-PHONE

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस ने अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस ने अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।
  • सेक्टर-29 थाना क्षेत्र के सिवाह बाईपास पर दो नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम
  • कार के साथ उद्यमी को भी अगवा करना चाहते थे बदमाश, धक्का देकर भागकर खुद को बचाया

सेक्टर-29 थाना क्षेत्र के सिवाह स्थित पुलिस बूथ से केवल 100 कदम दूर नकाबपोश दो बदमाशों ने रिवाल्वर दिखाकर शादी से लौट रहे युवा उद्यमी से क्रेटा कार और I-PHONE लूट लिया। बदमाश उद्यमी को भी अगवा करना चाहते थे। उद्यमी ने बदमाशों को धक्का देकर अपनी जान बचाई। पुलिस ने अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

बरसत रोड स्थित सचदेवा गार्डन निवासी 23 वर्षीय भारत मल्होत्रा की वेस्ट की फैक्ट्री है। भारत के पिता हीरा मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि वह अपनी क्रेटा कार से सोमवार रात को समालखा में अपने दोस्त की शादी में गया था। देर रात 3 बजे वह शादी समारोह से वापस पानीपत के लिए चला। सिवाह बाईपास स्थित पेट्रोलपंप पर तेल डलवाने से उसने बाथरूम के लिए गाड़ी रोक ली।

जैसे ही वह कार से नीचे उतरा तो चेहरे पर परना लपेटे दो बदमाश उसके पास पहुंचे और रिवाल्वर उसके पेट से सटा दी। बदमाशों ने भारत को भी कार में धकेलना चाहा। विरोध करने पर बदमाशों ने उसके साथ मारपीट की। वह बदमाशों को धक्का देकर भाग निकला। शोर मचाया तो बदमाश कार लेकर भाग गए। कार में उसका I-PHONE भी था।

भारत भागकर 100 मीटर दूर स्थित पुलिस बूथ पहुंचा। पुलिस ने बदमाशों का तलाश की, लेकिन वह हाथ नहीं आए। कुछ देर बाद सेक्टर-29 थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच और उद्यमी को अपने साथ थाने ले आई।

पेट्रोल पंपकर्मी के फोन से दी परिजनों को सूचना
भारत का मोबाइल कार के साथ लुट चुका था। बदमाशों के जाने के बाद उसने पहले पेट्रोल पंपकर्मी के फोन से पिता को वारदात की सूचना दी। इसके बाद पुलिस के पास पहुंचा। जब तक परिजन पेट्रोल पंप पहुंचे, पुलिस उसे थाने ले जा चुकी थी। थाने में शिकायत देने के बाद परिजन उसे घर ले गए।

