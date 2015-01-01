पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाकी को खुली चुनौती:पानीपत में भरे बाजार चाकू गर्दन पर लगा क्रेटा लूटी

पानीपत13 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सलारगंज गेट बाजार में कार लूटते हुए कैमरे में कैद हुए बदमाश।
  • सिटी थाना क्षेत्र के सलारगंज गेट की घटना, दो बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम

सिटी थाना क्षेत्र के सलारगंज गेट बाजार में दो बदमाशों ने चाकू के बल पर युवक से क्रेटा कार लूट ली। बदमाश कार को देवी मंदिर की ओर लेकर भाग गए। अपने भाई की मदद से पीड़ित बस स्टैंड पुलिस चौकी पहुंचा और पुलिस को सूचना दी। इसके बाद 100 नंबर पर कॉल की।

वाल्मिकी बस्ती के रमन ने बताया कि वह दिल्ली में पॉर्लर चलाता है और कोरोना काल में अपने घर आया हुआ है। शु्क्रवार रात को वह अपनी क्रेटा कार से सलारगंज गेट पर आइस्क्रीम लेने आया था। इससे पहले उसने सलारगंज गेट से कुछ पहले दुकान पर एग रोल लिये। यहां दो लड़के खड़े थे। एक के सिर में पट्‌टी बंधी हुई थी। वह यहां से आइस्क्रीम लेने थोड़ा आगे चला और गाड़ी मोड़ कर गाना चेंज कर रहा था। इंटरनेट न चलने के कारण वह फोन को ऑफ करने लगा। वो दोनों लड़के वहां भी पहुंच गए। उनमें से एक युवक उसके पास आया और शीशा खटकाकर पानी की बोतल मांगी।

इसके बाद युवक ने कहा कि पहचाना नहीं। बातों-बातों में युवक ने चाकू निकालकर उसकी गर्दन पर लगा दिया। इसी बीच दूसरा बदमाश आया और गिरेबान पकड़कर उसे बाहर निकाल लिया। इस दौरान वहां दूसरी गाड़ी भी गुजरी, लेकिन उन्होंने मदद नहीं की। बदमाश गर्दन पर चाकू लगाकर उसे गाड़ी के पीछे ले गया। चाबी गाड़ी में ही लगी थी। एक बदमाश ने ड्राइविंग सीट पर बैठकर गाड़ी स्टार्ट कर ली। दूसरे बदमाश उसे धक्का देकर गाड़ी में सवार हुआ और देवी मंदिर की ओर लेकर भाग गए। पूरी वारदात CCTV कैमरे में कैद हुई है।

राजाखेड़ी के गौरव पर है शक
रमन ने बताया कि वारदात के बाद उन्होंने सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचकर चोट के मरीजों की एंट्री चैक की। उसमें राजाखेड़ी के गौरव के सिर और कंधे में चोट लगना दर्ज है। यह डिटेल पुलिस को उपलब्ध करा दी है।

