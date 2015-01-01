पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रॉड:साइबर फ्रॉड ने भेजा क्यूआर कोड, खाते से निकाल लिए ‌80 हजार रुपए

पानीपत2 दिन पहले
मरीज के बिल का पेमेंट करने के नाम पर साइबर फ्रॉड ने रैनबो हॉस्पिटल संचालिका की डॉ. विनिका अरोड़ा को पेटीएम का क्यूआर कोड भेज दिया। उन्होंने जैसे ही क्यूआर कोड को स्कैन किया तभी साइबर ठग ने उनके खाते से तीन बार में करीब 80 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। थाना मॉडल टाउन में शनिवार को डॉ. गिरीश अरोड़ा ने शिकायत दे बताया कि शनिवार सुबह करीब 8:30 बजे उनके कर्मचारी नरेंद्र शर्मा के पास कॉल आया।

फोन करने वाले ने बताया कि वह शामली, यूपी से बोल रहा है। उनका परिचित हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती है। उसका 20 हजार रुपए का बिल जमा करवाना है। वह अभी आने में असमर्थ है। कहा कि वह रुपए पेटीएम से ट्रांसफर कर देगा। कर्मचारी ने उनका नंबर आरोपी को बता दिया। कुछ देर बाद ही आरोपी ने यूपीआई लिंक भेज दिया। इसलिए उन्होंने पत्नी डॉ. विनिका अरोड़ा का नंबर उसे दे दिया। आरोपी ने पत्नी के नंबर पर क्यूआर कोड भेज दिया। पत्नी ने जैसे ही क्यूआर कोड स्कैन किया। तभी उनके खाते से तीन बार में करीब 80 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर कर दिए। एएसआई मनोज ने बताया कि केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

घर से नकदी और मोबाइल ले गए चोर, केस दर्ज

गांव अटावला में शुक्रवार रात को चोर घर से 25 हजार रुपए और मोबाइल चोरी कर ले गए। पीड़ित राजकुमार ने शनिवार को थाना मतलौडा में शिकायत दी। बताया कि शनिवार रात को वह परिवार सहित घर में सो रहे थे। देर रात को चोर घर में घुस गए। रविवार सुबह वह सोकर जागे तो उन्हें चोरी होने की जानकारी हुई। चोर टेबल पर रखा मोबाइल और मां के बैग से 25 हजार रुपए कैश चोरी कर ले गए। पुलिस का कहना है कि केस दर्ज कर चोरों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

