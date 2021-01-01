पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा सुसाइड प्रकरण:बेटी अंजलि बाेली- एसपी आज भी मेरी नजर में दाेषी, जनता के साथ गृह मंत्री से मिलूंगी, मुझे उन पर भरोसा

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
भाजपा नेता एवं पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा की बेटी अंजलि ने एसआईटी की रिपोर्ट को सिरे से खारिज कर दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि तत्कालीन एसपी मनीषा चौधरी आज भी मेरी नजर में दोषी हैं। अंजलि ने सिस्टम पर भी सवाल उठाया। कहा कि पुलिस ने केस को रद्द करके कोर्ट में कैंसिलेशन रिपोर्ट जमा करा दी, लेकिन उन्हें बताया तक नहीं। वह रिपोर्ट निकलवाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं। अपने वकील से कहा है कि रिपोर्ट हासिल करने के लिए जो भी कानूनी प्रक्रिया हो, अपनाएं।

अंजलि शर्मा ने कहा कि वह गृहमंत्री अनिल विज से जनता के साथ मिलेंगी। गृहमंत्री पर उन्हें पूरा भराेसा है। उनसे मुलाकात के बाद ही आगे तय करेंगे कि क्या करना है। अंजलि ने कहा कि पब्लिक जानती है कि मेरे पिता हमेशा सच के लिए लड़ते थे। दीपावली की शाम को हरीश शर्मा और पुलिस का विवाद हुआ था।

पुलिस ने हरीश शर्मा पर इतना दबाव बना दिया था कि 19 नवंबर 2020 को पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा ने बिंझौल के पास नहर में कूदकर जान दे दी थी। उन्हें बचाने कूदे डिपो एसोसिएशन के पूर्व प्रधान राजेश शर्मा भी डूब गए थे। इस मामले में गृहमंत्री के हस्तक्षेप के बाद ही रोहतक रेंज के अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक (एडीजीपी) संदीप खिरवार के नेतृत्व में एसआईटी का गठन किया था।

इस मामले में तत्कालीन एसपी, चौकी प्रभारी बलजीत, एसआई महाबीर सिंह और दो यू-ट्यूबर्स को आरोपी बनाया गया था। बलजीत सिंह और एसआई महाबीर को निलंबित कर दिया गया था। एसआईटी ने तत्कालीन एसपी मनीषा चौधरी समेत सभी आरोपियों को क्लीन चिट दे दी है।

