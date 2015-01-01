पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवा किसान ने गंवाई आंदोलन में जान:148 घंटे बाद मिला पानीपत नहर में डूबे कैथल के युवक का शव

पानीपत4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जसप्रीत का फाइल फोटो।
  • किसान आंदोलन में जाते समय सिवाह बाइपास पर दिल्ली पेरलल नहर में गिरी थी कार
  • कार से दो युवक निकले थे सकुशल, लापता युवक के चाचा दो साथियों पर दर्ज करा चुके हैं केस

पानीपत के सिवाह बाईपास पर दिल्ली पेरलल नहर में लापता कैथल के युवक का शव 148 घंटे बाद शनिवार दोपहर 3:30 बजे बरामद हुआ है। शव सोनीपत के खूबडु पुल से करीब चार किलोमीटर पहले मिला। रविवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया जाएगा। युवक के चाचा ने इस हादसे में सकुशल बचे दोनों युवकों के खिलाफ इसराना थाने में हत्या का केस दर्ज कराया हुआ है। अब पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मौत के असली कारण का पता लगेगा।

किसान आंदोलन में जाते समय पानीपत के सिवाह बाईपास पर दिल्ली पेरलल नहर में लापता कैथल जिले के गांव मस्तगढ़ के जसप्रीत का शव छठे दिन रविवार को बरामद हुआ है। शव सोनीपत के खूबडु पुल पर खुद ही ऊपर आ गया। बीते छह दिन से पंजाब और हरियाणा के दर्जनभर गोताखोर शव की तलाश कर रहे थे, लेकिन नहर में पानी ज्यादा होने के कारण सफलता नहीं मिली। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए पानीपत के सिविल अस्पताल में रखवाया है। रविवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम किया जाएगा।

उधर, जसप्रीत के चाचा प्रेम सिंह ने बताया कि जसप्रीत की नाक के ऊपर चोट का निशान है। बाकी शरीर पर कोई चोट आदि का निशान नहीं है, लेकिन उन्हें अभी भी जसप्रीत के साथी युवकों पर उसकी हत्या का शक है। वह दोनों युवकों से कड़ाई से पूछताछ कराना चाहते हैं। वहीं, इसराना थाना प्रभारी नरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि जसप्रीत के साथी दोनों युवकों पर हत्या का केस पहले ही दर्ज किया जा चुका है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में मौत के कारण स्पष्ट होंगे। युवकों से भी पूछताछ की जाएगी। उसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई होगी।

रविवार को नहर में गिरी थी कार
कैथल जिले के गांव कच्ची पिसौल के गुरकरण और यदविंद्र व गांव मस्तगढ़ का जसप्रीत रविवार को कार से दिल्ली किसान आंदोलन में राशन लेकर जा रहे थे। रात करीब 9:30 बजे युवकों की कार सिवाह बाईपास पर दिल्ली पेरलल नहर में गिर गई। गुरकरण और यदविंद्र को बाहर आ गए, लेकिन जसप्रीत पानी के बहाव में लापता हो गया। तभी से जसप्रीत की तलाश की जा रही थी।

